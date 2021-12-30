Federal Contractors Face Limits on Criminal History Inquiries

Private employers with federal contracts are now prohibited from requesting criminal history information from job applicants at the initial application stage. Instead, they must wait until they make a job offer.As of December 20, 2021, private employers with federal government contracts cannot request criminal history information from candidates for jobs within the scope of the federal contract until after a conditional offer has been made.A “conditional offer” means an offer that is contingent upon the result of a criminal history inquiry.The National Employment Law Project (NELP) has estimated that about 700,000 job applicants with criminal records "will now have a fairer chance at federal agency and contractor employment."The new requirement comes from the “Fair Chance to Compete for Jobs Act” (FCA). The FCA is part of the defense spending bill signed by former President Donald Trump in December 2019.The FCA does not prevent employers from seeking arrest and conviction history information in making a hiring decision. The federal law delays the inquiry until after the employer makes an offer.

FCA supersedes OPM rule

FCA coverage

Exceptions



Law enforcement or national security positions



Jobs involving access to classified information



Complaint process

Penalties



Federal agency employees who violate the law face suspension for a first offense. They can face suspensions and fines for later violations.



Contractors face penalties ranging from a written warning for a first offense to suspension of payments.



Ban-the-Box history

Most federal agencies are already operating under limitations in seeking criminal history. Under rules put into place in 2017 by the United States Office of Personnel Management (OPM), the feds can’t ask for a job applicant’s criminal history until after they extend a conditional job offer. The FCA supersedes the OPM regulation.The FCA includes measures, such as penalties, not found in the OPM rules although the measures are similar.The FCA applies to all executive agencies, including cabinet agencies and the U.S. Postal Service. It also applies to civilian agency and defense contracts made with private employers.It does not apply to the armed forces or the legislative branch.For jobs where consideration of criminal history is necessary before making a job offer, the FCA does not apply. The law also does not apply to:The federal oversight agencies can designate additional exempted positions as long as employers meet certain conditions.The FCA requires the federal oversight agencies to set up and publish a complaint and appeal procedure for job applicants alleging violations of the federal law.There is a range of penalties for violating the Fair Chance Act:

Callbacks and job offers are reduced by close to half for applicants with a criminal record.

Ban-the-Box supporters, detractors

EEOC recommended approach