San Francisco Employers Face New Paid Sick Leave Requirement

What is a public health emergency under the San Francisco law?



When a local or state health official has declared an emergency because of an infectious disease



When the Bay Area Air Quality Management District has declared an air quality emergency.



Covered employers

Covered employees

How much leave must be provided?

Most employers in the Bay Area now have to start providing paid sick leave to workers when a public health emergency has been declared. The permanent paid public health leave requirement is in addition to San Francisco’s already required paid sick leave law . This new leave requirement went into effect on October 1, 2022. Proposition G , the Public Health Emergency Leave Ordinance”(PHEL), was approved by San Francisco voters in June.A public health emergency occurs in 2 instances:The law covers private San Francisco businesses with 100 or more employees worldwide.All employees who perform work inside the the city limits and San Francisco County have coverage from the new leave requirement. Unionized workers covered by bona fide collective bargaining agreements and some non-profits are exempted.Employees can take advantage of the leave immediately without regard to how long they have worked for the employer.

as of October 1, 2022, employers must provide a maximum of 40 hours of leave through December 31, 2022.

Reasons for leave



Or a family member is unable to work because of the recommendations or requirements of a health order issued because of a public health emergency;



Or a family member has been advised to quarantine, is experiencing symptoms, or seeks a medical diagnosis or tests positive for a communicable disease associated with the public health emergency;



Is caring for a family member because their school or place of care has been closed



Is primarily working outdoors during an air quality emergency, and the employee and has heart or lung disease or respiratory problems, is pregnant, or is at least 60 years old



Leave exceptions

Rate of pay

Starting January 1, 2023, employees must provide up to 80 hours of leave per year.There is no accrual requirement. Employers must allocate “public health emergency” leave to each employee every calendar year.Allocation of hours is based on the employee’s work schedule. In general, employers must provide full-time employees or those with a fixed work schedule an amount of leave that is equal to the number of hours the employee regularly works over 2 weeks. If an employee has a fluctuating work schedule, then leave must be provided that is equal to the average number of hours the employee works over two weeks.Leave accrual is different for 2022 than for 2023. Accrual for 2022 is based on one week. As a result, as of October 1, 2022, employers must provide a maximum of 40 hours of leave through December 31, 2022.The public health emergency leave supplements any paid leave the employer already provides.An employee can take advantage of the public health emergency leave before using other paid leave.Employees may use San Francisco public health emergency leave if they are unable to work or telework because the employee:Employees cannot use public health emergency leave in instances where they can telework and teleworking does not increase their exposure to disease or unhealthy air quality.

Employees taking paid sick leave receive compensation at their regular rate of pay.

What is a family member?



Spouse or registered domestic partner



Child or ward



Parent or legal guardian



Sibling



Grandchild



Grandparent



Designated person



No carryover

An employee’s rate of pay under public health emergency leave is the same rate as that required under San Francisco’s Paid Sick Leave Ordinance. Employees taking paid sick leave receive compensation at their regular rate of pay.Employers can’t delay payment for public health emergency leave. Businesses must pay employees for leave at the first available payroll after they take leave.Family members under San Francisco’s public health emergency leave law has the same definition as that found under San Francisco’s paid sick leave ordinance. A qualified family member includes:Unused public health emergency leave does not carry over to the next year.

Replacement worker/medical documentation

No retaliation

Recordkeeping

Enforcement

Notice requirement

Leave requirements in California

Other changes affecting San Francisco employers



Similar to that found under the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), the FFWO now requires that employers engage in “a good faith interactive process” to find a mutually agreeable flexible or predictable working arrangement



Employees can ask for reconsideration if a request for a flexible or predictable working arrangement has been rejected



Employees can maintain a flexible or predictable working arrangement unless the arrangement subjects the employer to “undue hardship.” This is similar to the federal ADA where an employer can challenge a disabled worker’s or job applicant’s request for a reasonable accommodation on the basis that the accommodation would cause an undue hardship. Employers acting under the San Francisco law can claim undue hardship based on “identifiable costs” directly caused by the work arrangement and detrimental impact on ability to meet customer or client demands and inability to organize work among other employees, among other things.



How San Francisco's new law can impact other areas