Stacy Pollack
Stacy Pollack is an Organizational Development professional with a passion for improving the workplace. She began her career in recruitment and quickly fell in love with training, coaching, and human resources. Her very first job was as a gymnastics coach. Connect with her on www.stacypollack.com
14 Articles
Talent
How to Help Your Laid-Off Employees
Many companies will likely go through a period of layoffs. Here’s how to communicate this change to your workforce and what you should be prepared with.
June 26, 2025 ・7 mins read
Culture
How to Manage the Impact of Workplace Politics on Your Workforce
Office politics become a heavy second load to carry. This places employees at risk of burnout.
August 29, 2022 ・10 mins read
Talent
Hiring A Candidate Who Discloses They Are Pregnant
Considering women make up 44.7% of the global workplace, it’s likely that when hiring for your business, you'll come across top candidates that disclose they are pregnant.
August 14, 2022 ・7 mins read
Talent
HR Headaches: Asking a New Hire to Resign From Their Job Before Sending Them a Contract
Here's why it's not a good idea to ask a candidate to resign from their current position before you send them a formal contract.
July 1, 2022 ・5 mins read
Talent
Should You Hire for Experience or Potential? When to Weigh Each for Your Open Positions
Is it always a good idea to make sure your candidate ticks the "years of experience" box for an open position? The quick answer is, not necessarily.
May 14, 2022 ・6 mins read
Performance Management
Top 5 Problems HR Managers Face — and How to Overcome Them
As you navigate the people side of your business, you may come across these 5 challenges. Here are tips to address them, overcome them, and strengthen your organization.
March 23, 2022 ・9 mins read
Culture
New Employee Announcement: When and How to Make This Important Introduction
Get your new hires and their coworkers acquainted early with an introductory new employee announcement email. Here's why, how, and a handy template for what to include.
March 9, 2022 ・4 mins read
Talent
How Emotional Intelligence Tests Can Help You Hire the Right People
Emotional Intelligence has become so important to hiring that 71% of hiring managers in the United States see it as more important than IQ.
February 9, 2022 ・11 mins read
Culture
What Is the Difference Between an Employee Engagement Survey and a Pulse Survey?
Learn how to use employee engagement surveys and pulse surveys to gauge employee happiness and retain key talent.
January 12, 2022 ・5 mins read
Culture
HR Headaches: The Struggles of Remote Work For Employers
Remote work has undeniable perks — but it comes with stressors, too. Here are 3 main challenges that employers and employees are facing when it comes to working remotely.
December 2, 2021 ・5 mins read
Culture
Return to Work: Creating a Pet Policy for the Office
Because of sheltering-in-place, many people took the opportunity to adopt pets. But as companies begin to recall employees back into the office, some are wondering if they can bring their furry friends, too.
June 21, 2021 ・5 mins read
Benefits
How to Create a PTO Donation Policy
A strong PTO donation policy can help employees stay healthy. Here’s what it is and how to implement one in your organization.
October 5, 2020 ・5 mins read
Talent
7 Steps to Creating an Employee Rotation Program
Here are the benefits of job rotation in the workplace — and how you can create a program for your employees.
April 29, 2020 ・5 mins read
Payroll
What's the Difference Between Discretionary and Non-Discretionary Bonuses?
Are you handing out holiday bonuses? Be sure to know the difference between discretionary and non-discretionary bonuses to save you headaches down the road.
December 6, 2019 ・4 mins read
