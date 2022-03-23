Top 5 Problems HR Managers Face — and How to Overcome Them

1. Your employees are experiencing burnout

The world has changed drastically over the last 2 years, and so has the workplace. Areas of work like labor relations, employee expectations, recruitment experiences, and people operations have evolved at a rapid pace as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.While many changes have led to positive outcomes for employees (think flexible working arrangements and remote work), some aspects have created challenges for employees and HR managers alike.Workers face new stresses, and expect more from their companies than ever before. The burden typically falls on HR and People Operations to address these types of problems. As a small business, you’re sure to come across the below 5 challenges as you navigate the people side of your business. We’ve broadly covered them, and provided TriNet's resources to help you overcome them.

79% of remote workers feel burnt out monthly, 53% weekly, and 21% daily.



An expectation to “always be on”: 56% of remote workers feel tethered to their desks



Balancing their work and personal life: 41% of remote workers feel burnout from having to balance their home life and work life



Taking on responsibilities outside their jobs: 30% of workers say taking on more work contributed to feeling burnt out



How you can support your people who are experiencing burnout



Train your management team on what it means to lead with empathy.



If your budget allows, invest in healthcare and mental health (70% of small business employees in a TriNet survey said they’re unlikely or very unlikely to accept a job that doesn’t offer health benefits).



Make well-being a part of your corporate culture. You’ll need to model this from the top down.



Do not expect your people to be available around the clock, even if they are working remotely. In fact, you should encourage them to log off at the end of the day!



2. Your people are struggling to adapt to remote or hybrid work

What can your company do to adapt?



Change your overall company mindset : This includes building trust, sharing the organizational structure, and amping up communication.

This includes building trust, sharing the organizational structure, and amping up communication.

Have the right communication tools in place: Communication doesn’t have to suffer with a remote workforce.

Communication doesn’t have to suffer with a remote workforce.

Keeping your culture alive: We put together virtual team building activities to keep your connection strong and improve morale.

We put together virtual team building activities to keep your connection strong and improve morale.

Acknowledge that this is a challenge. Lean into this new way of working and collaborate with your people. Ask them what they want, how they want to engage in social activities, and create something together!



3. Workers are requesting more flexibility

How can your company provide more flexibility?



Shorter work weeks (e.g. a 4-day work week)



Customized working hours



Part-time positions



Job sharing



Workers who are happy with their time and location flexibility, are 2.6 times more likely to report being happy, and 2.1 times more likely to recommend working for the company.

4. Lack of diversity and inclusion in the company culture



Existing employees



Recruitment efforts



Company’s performance



What steps can you take to be more diverse and inclusive?



Being intentional about hiring and promotions: For example, increasing the internal promotion rate of diverse groups.

For example, increasing the internal promotion rate of diverse groups.

Make DEI everyone’s responsibility: D&I should be equally important for individual contributors, managers, and executives.

D&I should be equally important for individual contributors, managers, and executives.

Discourage gender-specific language: This means using the right pronouns, and avoid defaulting to masculine terms.



5. Lack of engaging and meaningful work

How can you make sure your workers are engaged?



Run an employee engagement survey



Use motivation matrix exercises



Provide training to managers on how to motivate and coach their teams



Where to focus your energy