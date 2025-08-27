As a small or medium-sized business leader, you wear a lot of hats—visionary, operator, team builder, and often, tech troubleshooter. But in today’s environment, there’s one more role you can’t afford to overlook: cybersecurity steward.

Cyber threats are no longer just a concern for large enterprises. In fact, small businesses are now more frequent targets for cybercriminals. Why? Because attackers know that many SMBs lack the time, budget, or in-house expertise to build strong defenses. But here’s the good news: protecting your business doesn’t have to be expensive or complicated.

At a recent TriNet’s National Small Business Week event, Electric AI, cybersecurity experts, shared practical, real-world strategies that SMBs can consider—that may also be cost-effective.

Why Small Businesses Are Top Cybersecurity Targets

It’s a myth that small businesses are “too small to be targeted.” In reality, they’re often seen as low-hanging fruit. Many don’t believe they’re at risk, and that false sense of security is exactly what cybercriminals are counting on.

Imagine one of your employees receives a phishing email that looks like it’s from a trusted vendor. They click a link, enter their login credentials, and just like that—your systems are compromised. It’s that easy. And without the right protections in place, it can be devastating.

Affordable Cybersecurity Solutions for SMBs

Data breaches can be costly, especially for a small business. But the tools to prevent one? Often just a few hundred dollars a year.

Think of cybersecurity like locking up your storefront at night. You wouldn’t leave the door wide open just to save money on a lock. The same logic applies to your digital assets.

Simple, cost-effective tools like multi-factor authentication (MFA), password managers, VPNs, and security awareness training can dramatically mitigate your risk. And platforms like Electric AI—a vendor available on the TriNet Marketplace —bundle these tools together in one easy-to-manage solution.

Cybersecurity Training for Employees

Most breaches don’t happen because of sophisticated hacking. They happen because someone clicked the wrong link or reused a weak password. That’s why building a security-first culture is so important.

Start by integrating cybersecurity training into your onboarding process. Reinforce it with short, ongoing sessions and monthly tips. Encourage your team to pause before clicking on suspicious emails. And celebrate employees who report phishing attempts or follow best practices. These small habits can make a big difference.

Password Security Best Practices for SMBs

Weak or reused passwords are involved in a significant majority of data breaches. Yet many employees still write them on sticky notes or use the same one across multiple platforms.

A password manager platform can generate and store strong, unique passwords for each account. Pair it with single sign-on (SSO) and MFA, and you’ve just helped decrease one of the biggest vulnerabilities in your business.

Cybersecurity Risks of Remote Works for SMBs

With hybrid and remote work now being the norm, your team is logging in from coffee shops, airports, and home networks. That flexibility is great—but it also introduces new risks.

Using a cloud-based VPN, enforcing device policies, and training employees on remote work security basics can help you stay protected without slowing anyone down.

Make Cybersecurity Part of Your Culture

Cybersecurity doesn’t have to feel like a burden. Keep policies short and clear. Make security part of your regular team check-ins. And most importantly, lead by example. When leadership takes security seriously, the rest of the team will follow.

Choosing the Right Vendor

If you’re evaluating cybersecurity vendors, consider these when looking for a platform:

Easy to use (even for non-technical teams)

Transparent about pricing

Designed specifically for SMBs

Backed by real support—not just a knowledge base

TriNet’s partner Electric AI offers this together in one place. It’s a cost-effective way to get enterprise-grade cybersecurity support.

Final Thoughts

Cyber threats aren’t slowing down—but neither are the tools to fight them. With the right strategy and support, you can help protect your business, team, and customers—in a way that’s mindful of your budget.

Now is the perfect time to explore how cybersecurity solutions can help you stay secure, compliant, and confident.