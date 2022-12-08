01_Assets/Icon/UI/menu_darkCreated with Sketch.
TriNet Logo tel:888.874.6388
Get Started
Services Industries Trends & Insights Our Customers About Us
ArtboardCreated with Sketch.
Overview
Let’s Connect
Home Trends & Insights HR Fast Facts:...

Payroll

HR Fast Facts: What Does a Pre-Tax Medical Premium Mean on a Pay Stub?

December 8, 2022 ·

TriNet-Wingmark.png
TriNet Team

Best practices from our HR experts

A pre-tax medical premium is the amount an employer deducts from an employee's paycheck for the employee to pay for medical insurance coverage. This amount is taken out of their gross pay before taxes.

Trending now

7 Steps to Improve Your Employee Onboarding Process
Poor onboarding can have many disastrous effects. It can set a new employee up for...
ACA Fact Sheet: Full-Time, Variable Hour and Seasonal Employees
In order to avoid potential penalties, it is important for applicable large employers...
ACA Fact Sheet: Who is a Seasonal Employee?
Under IRS and U.S. Treasury Department regulations, new seasonal employees are not...
rise-nav_banner.jpg

Inspirational stories and on-the-ground perspectives shaping the future of work.

RISE Now
Log In
Investor Relations
Partners
Referrals
Developers
Careers
Tools
Blog
Pricing
FAQs
Contact Us
Locations
Get Support
TriNet Mobile App
Apple Store Icon
Google Play Store Icon
©2009-2023 TriNet Group, Inc. All rights reserved.
Terms of Use Privacy Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information