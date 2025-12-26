TriNet/PEO Advantage

Businesses that work with TriNet benefit from meaningful advantages—including support for business growth, significant time and cost efficiencies, enhanced access to premium benefits and HR expertise, and greater peace of mind around HR compliance—highlighting the clear value of using a PEO.

Relative to comparable non-users, businesses that use a PEO are 50% less likely to go out of business. Source: NAPEO

Top three ways TriNet adds value. Source: TechValidate survey of 160 users of TriNet (2022)

Help maintaining HR compliance 76%



Providing access to greater benefits 67%



Accessing HR guidance and expertise 57%

98% of survey respondents reported considerable or moderate time savings working with TriNet. Source: TechValidate survey of 160 users of TriNet (2022)

84% of surveyed customers experienced cost savings in HR-related spending with TriNet. Source: TechValidate survey of 160 users of TriNet (2022)

95% of surveyed customers agreed that they were able to gain peace of mind with respect to HR compliance after moving to TriNet. Source: TechValidate survey of 160 users of TriNet (2022)

PEO Awareness

Awareness and familiarity of PEOs among business decision makers continue to grow, with strong recognition of their HR value, rising adoption interest among non-users, and particularly high familiarity among younger leaders, newer businesses, and mid-sized companies—signaling expanding market readiness for PEO solutions.

Unaided awareness of PEOs is reported at 67% among decision makers, an increase of 58% from 2023 but consistent with previous years’ findings (65% in 2022). This is an increase of 22% since tracking began in 2018, indicating growth in awareness overall. Source: 2024 NAPEO

Aided familiarity of PEOs remains constant in 2024 with about four in five decision makers saying they are very or somewhat familiar with PEOs after reading about them. Source: 2024 NAPEO

33% of decision makers report using a PEO. 88% of those who do not use a PEO report heightened interest in using one in the future. Source: 2024 NAPEO

76% of decision makers who report unaided awareness of PEOs associate them with HR services, many associate PEOs with services outside of typical industry offering. Source: 2024 NAPEO

According to current PEO users, the most important factors when it comes to working with a PEO are the costs associated with PEO services (48%), access to experienced HR and employment experts (43%) and overall savings a PEO brings to the company (42%). Source: 2024 NAPEO

Aided familiarity with PEOs is highest among 25 to 34 year-old decision makers (90%), businesses less than 10 years old (83%) and businesses with 50 to 99 employees (87%). Source: 2024 NAPEO

Growth/Scaling

Businesses that use a PEO tend to report positive outcomes, including steady current and anticipated growth, solid performance across key HR functions and greater readiness to address top growth barriers—highlighting the potential role of PEOs as a key enabler in supporting sustainable scaling in a competitive and uncertain environment.

Current PEO users (83%) continue to be significantly more likely to report business growth in 2024 compared to non-users (65%). Source: 2024 NAPEO

Current PEO users (88%) continue to be significantly more likely than non-users (81%) to report expected business growth in the next year. Source: 2024 NAPEO

Relative to comparable non-users, businesses that use a PEO have a growth rate that is more than two times higher. Source: 2024 NAPEO

PEO users are significantly more likely to be forecasting business growth in 2024 than non-users (83% vs. 63%). Source: 2024 NAPEO

"PEO users rate their companies ""good"" or ""excellent"" more than non-users in each of the following areas: Source: 2024 NAPEO

Employer compliance (95% vs. 88%)



Handling HR issues/questions (91% vs. 88%)



Training new employees (92% vs. 84%)"

The top issues expected to impact business decision makers within the next year include economic security (77%), employee acquisition and retention (76%), industry competition (74%), strong HR capabilities (73%) and technological changes (70%). Source: 2024 NAPEO

The biggest HR-related barrier to growth is finding and hiring new employees (49%), followed by training new employees (37%) and compliance concerns (36%). Source: 2024 NAPEO

The top three most important criteria for success to business decision makers are customer satisfaction (60%), sales and profit (49%), and acquiring new customers (46%). Source: 2024 NAPEO

Employee Engagement, Hiring & Retention

Employee engagement, hiring and retention remain top challenges for employers, but businesses that use a PEO may experience strong retention, streamline hiring and strong employee engagement—highlighting how PEO support can help organizations compete for talent, enhance work-life balance and better prepare employees for long-term success.

Employee Benefits

Employee benefits are a critical driver of attraction, satisfaction and retention, and businesses that use a PEO to get access to benefits can offer competitive and effective benefit options—particularly in healthcare benefits, perks and learning development—helping employees feel supported amid rising benefit costs and expectations.

Remote Work

Remote and hybrid work have become central to small business growth strategies, and while they can introduce added HR and compliance complexity, businesses that use a PEO are generally better equipped to support productivity, morale and workforce flexibility—turning remote work into a competitive advantage rather than a barrier.

Digital Transformation

Digital transformation—accelerated by the pandemic—has become a key growth driver for small businesses, with widespread adoption of digital channels, data-driven marketing and new customer engagement methods delivering measurable positive impacts on sales, reach and overall business growth.

Three out of five small business leaders surveyed say the pandemic accelerated digital transformation at their companies. Source: 2022 TriNet and Morning Consult

Openness to purchasing services online also increased, with 79% of respondents saying they are more willing than usual to purchase products through digital channels. Source: 2022 TriNet and Morning Consult

A majority of small businesses (58%) say sales and growth at their companies have been positively impacted thanks to digital transformation and remote work. Source: 2022 TriNet and Morning Consult

Three in five small business decision makers say that the COVID-19 pandemic has "strongly" or "somewhat accelerated" digital transformation at their company. Source: 2022 TriNet and Morning Consult

The digital transformation is having a strong impact on how small businesses reach target audiences: 71% agree that they are adopting new ways to reach audiences and 72% are changing their approach to marketing and advertising. Source: 2022 TriNet and Morning Consult

Among those who have adopted new ways to reach target audiences, small business decision makers are most frequently turning to “new methods of customer service” (43%), “new social media channels” (42%) or “new uses of audience data” (42%). Source: 2022 TriNet and Morning Consult

87% of those who have adopted new ways to reach target audiences say the new methods have had a “very” or “somewhat positive” impact on their company’s growth. Source: 2022 TriNet and Morning Consult

Risk/Compliance

Risk and compliance remain high-stakes priorities for employers, with many organizations struggling to keep pace with complex, changing regulations—making access to dedicated expertise, tools and structured HR support increasingly critical to mitigating risk and supporting growth.

67% of survey respondents say HR compliance is a top (20%) or high priority (47%), and another 25% say it’s a moderate priority. Source: 2024 Harvard Business Review

41% of respondents say that HR compliance is easy for their organization, while 35% say it is difficult for their organization. Source: 2024 Harvard Business Review

The two most common challenges cited are that it’s hard to ensure all employees are following compliance policies (38%) and it’s hard to keep up with frequently changing regulations (36%). The next most common challenges of HR compliance for organizations are a lack of compliance expertise/knowledge (26%), a lack of proper tools and solutions to manage compliance (25%), and difficulty comply with the variety of federal and local laws (23%). Source: 2024 Harvard Business Review

Organizations are taking many steps to improve their HR compliance efforts, with 47% establishing HR compliance policies or checklist, 40% are developing a communications plan to more effectively roll out policies and procedures, and 38% are enhancing HR compliance education and training for employees. Source: 2024 Harvard Business Review

74% of survey respondents say that their HR lead/team is responsible for HR compliance at their organization. 49% identified the executive management team and 30% selected the president/CEO. Source: 2024 Harvard Business Review

Compliance issues are concerning—half of business decision makers (50%) report being either very or somewhat concerned by compliance issues. Source: 2024 NAPEO Employer Trend Survey

A little over one-third (36%) of business decision makers report that concerns around compliance issues negatively affect their ability to acquire needed talent. Source: 2024 NAPEO Employer Trend Survey

HR Functions

HR is increasingly expected to be always-on, tech-enabled and expert-led, driving more employers to outsource core HR functions to mitigate risk and save time while meeting rising employee expectations for on-demand access, human support and smarter use of AI-powered HR technology.