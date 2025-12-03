TriNet Team
Benefits
Can You Have Two Health Insurances at Once?
Can you have two health insurances? The answer is yes, but employees need to understand how dual insurance works to ensure optimal coverage.
January 12, 2026 ・5 mins read
Payroll
The Legalities of Changing Employees’ Timecards
Can an employer change your time card? Sometimes. But employees and employers should know that falsifying time sheets is a violation of federal and state law.
January 9, 2026 ・8 mins read
Benefits
Which is better: a dependent care FSA or a tax credit for childcare expenses?
A dependent care FSA is better for employees who can access it because these pre-tax deductions can substantially reduce the employee’s income, social
January 7, 2026 ・7 mins read
HR Outsourcing
PEO HR Technology & HR Tools: What's Included
PEO HR technology can help SMBs with payroll tax support, self‑service tools, data analytics and much more.
December 26, 2025 ・9 mins read
HR Outsourcing
HR Statistics Every Small Business Should Know
Unlock insights with HR statistics that can transform your HR practices, and improve employee engagement, and more.
December 26, 2025 ・15 mins read
HR Outsourcing
The PEO Client Employee Experience
Discover how the PEO client employee experience blends HR technology, access to benefits, and payroll tax support to enhance company culture.
December 24, 2025 ・6 mins read
HR Outsourcing
PEO vs. HR Consultant: Which Is the Ideal Investment?
Explore the differences between PEOs and HR consultants to decide which one may align with your business needs.
December 23, 2025 ・9 mins read
HR Essentials
Your Complete Guide to HRO for Small Businesses
HRO for small businesses can improve your efficiency and overall operations. Are you missing out on 9 key benefits from HR outsourcing?
December 16, 2025 ・14 mins read
HR Outsourcing
HR Outsourcing Costs: The Complete Guide
This guide on HR outsourcing costs, pricing models and ROI will help you make informed decisions for your business needs.
December 15, 2025 ・12 mins read
HR Outsourcing
Recruitment Process Outsourcing: Should Your Business Consider It?
Discover how recruitment process outsourcing could elevate your talent acquisition efforts and provide cost-effective, efficient hiring solutions.
December 12, 2025 ・8 mins read
Culture
Cultural Competence in the Workplace: What Employees Need to Know
Cultural competence in the workplace is the willingness and ability to embrace diversity and appreciate the differences in people.
December 11, 2025 ・6 mins read
Talent
What is Talent Management, and How is it Different From HR?
Talent management is a function within HR and can help attract, develop, and retain your workforce.
December 11, 2025 ・5 mins read
How to Investigate a Claim of Sexual Harassment
A respectful, professional culture does not tolerate sexual harassment. It’s critically important to investigate and resolve the charge immediately.
December 9, 2025 ・20 mins read
HR Outsourcing
How PEO Workplace Productivity Solutions Can Help Your SMB
Discover how a PEO enhances workplace productivity through HR solutions, enhancing work-life balance, leadership, and technology integration.
December 8, 2025 ・8 mins read
Benefits
Should I Give Employees a Total Compensation Statement?
Learn the pros and cons of providing employees with total compensation statements.
December 8, 2025 ・7 mins read
Talent
Promoting From Within: When It's Time and Who to Choose
Learn how to determine if talent within your workforce is ready for a promotion — and when it's the best time to offer them one.
December 8, 2025 ・9 mins read
HR Outsourcing
PEO-Sponsored 401(k) Plans: What's Included and How to Choose
Explore PEO-sponsored 401(k) benefits to attract top talent, enhance retention, and simplify HR tasks for your business.
December 5, 2025 ・6 mins read
HR Outsourcing
PEOs to support for Talent Acquisition: An Efficient Path to Excellence
Explore how PEOs can enhance your talent acquisition efforts with strategic best practices for the hiring process, access to competitive benefits, and strengthen employer branding to attract skilled workers.
December 4, 2025 ・7 mins read
Talent
What is People Enablement?
People enablement helps employees grow individually, in their teams, and within your organization. Here’s how it can help your company reach strategic goals.
December 4, 2025 ・7 mins read
HR Outsourcing
10 Reasons Why a PEO for Multi-State Businesses Makes Sense
Discover how a PEO for multi-state businesses can simplify HR, compliance and payroll complexities, allowing you to focus on growth.
December 3, 2025 ・7 mins read
HR Essentials
11 Ways HR Consulting Outsourcing Could Help Your Business
December 3, 2025 ・7 mins read
