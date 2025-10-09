TriNet Team
Talent
Gen Z on the Move: Why One-Third Plan to Switch Jobs Within the next Six Months
One-third of Gen Z employees are considering switching jobs within the next 6 months. Explore what’s behind the shift in confidence and how SMBs can strengthen retention through empowerment and flexibility.
November 5, 2025 ・8 mins read
Benefits
The Benefits Disconnect 2025: Why Employers and Employees See Benefits Differently
While employers double down on health insurance, employees see it as baseline—putting greater weight on mental health, wellness, and family benefits. Learn what this means for small businesses.
November 5, 2025 ・9 mins read
HR Essentials
The 24/7 HR Expectation: How Small Businesses Deliver HR Support
New data shows 59% of employees and 57% of employers want 24/7 HR support. See how small businesses are using digital HR services and outsourcing to meet workplace needs.
November 5, 2025 ・8 mins read
Talent
AI Use in the Workplace Is Way Up Among US Employees
More employees are using AI for sensitive HR tasks—from performance reviews to personal questions—revealing a major shift in workplace behavior.
November 5, 2025 ・8 mins read
Talent
Climbing the Ladder or Burning Out? Employers Miss Gen Z’s Overwork Problem
Nearly 1 in 4 Millennials say they work too many hours, and Gen Z reports the lowest work-life balance. Learn how small business leaders can close the optimism gap and build healthier, more sustainable teams.
November 5, 2025 ・9 mins read
Talent
Upskilling in the Age of AI: Why Employees Feel Underprepared
New data shows employers and employees agree AI skills are essential, but skill confidence is falling. Learn why upskilling is key to the future of work skills in 2025 and beyond.
November 5, 2025 ・9 mins read
Benefits
Benefits as a Percent of Payroll: Small Business Benchmarking Insight
Take the guesswork out of offering employee benefits. Use TriNet’s Benefits as a Percent of Payroll to estimate benchmark costs and compare them against select national and industry averages. It provides a general sense of trends that can support and help you build a strategic benefits strategy for your small business.
October 29, 2025 ・9 mins read
SMB Matters
Turning Tariffs into Opportunities: How Small Business Can Adapt and Thrive
Rising tariffs don’t have to sink your business. Discover how SMBs can turn trade disruptions into growth opportunities through market diversification, dynamic pricing, and nearshoring strategies.
October 24, 2025 ・8 mins read
SMB Matters
8 Essential Principles to Grow Your Business
From community-building to generating repeatable sales, here's a sampling of sustainable growth practices to help grow your business.
October 21, 2025 ・8 mins read
Culture
A Manager’s Guide to Gen Z Terms and What They Mean
Confused by Gen Z slang in the workplace? Learn what terms like “slay,” “sus,” and “main character energy” mean, plus how managers and HR leaders can use them to bridge generational gaps, improve communication, and build stronger teams.
October 15, 2025 ・7 mins read
HR Outsourcing
HR Outsourcing and Compliance Support: A Cost-Effective Solution
HR outsourcing and compliance support can go hand in hand to give small businesses a cost-effective solution for mitigating risks and navigating employment-related laws.
October 15, 2025 ・9 mins read
HR Outsourcing
How Does HR Outsourcing Help With Risk Mitigation?
Risk mitigation in HR outsourcing helps small businesses with compliance support and could mitigate exposure while strengthening internal processes.
October 15, 2025 ・7 mins read
SMB Matters
Why Speed is the New Competitive Advantage for Small Businesses
Discover how small business can strengthen customer loyalty during volatile markets. Learn practical insights for transparent communication, personalization, and responsiveness that help businesses thrive in uncertain times.
October 14, 2025 ・6 mins read
SMB Matters
Customer Relationships as a Shield to help with Uncertain Times
Discover how small business can strengthen customer loyalty during volatile markets. Learn practical insights for transparent communication, personalization, and responsiveness that help businesses thrive in uncertain times.
October 14, 2025 ・7 mins read
SMB Matters
From Constraint to Creativity: How Limited Resources Can Drive Innovation
Discover how financial and operational constraints can spark innovation in small businesses. Learn real-world insights for transforming limited resources into more informed decisions, faster cycles, and sustainable competitive advantage.
October 14, 2025 ・6 mins read
SMB Matters
AI for Small Business: From Hype to Strong Impacts
Discover how small and midsize businesses can turn AI buzz into real value. Explore insights on AI use cases that can help boost efficiency, support, and operations.
October 13, 2025 ・10 mins read
SMB Matters
Supply Chain Resilience on a Budget: Practical Insights for Small Business
Discover practical, tech-enabled insights to support flexible and reliable supply chains. Learn how small businesses can boost resilience with limited resources.
October 13, 2025 ・8 mins read
SMB Matters
The Great Inversion: Why Agility Now Outranks Scale
Discover why agility now beats scale as the key to market leadership. Learn how speed, adaptability, and innovation give small businesses and enterprises a competitive edge in today’s dynamic economy.
October 13, 2025 ・7 mins read
SMB Matters
Embracing Uncertainty as a Strategic Advantage
Discover how small and medium-sized businesses can turn uncertainty into a growth advantage. Learn real-world strategies to pivot quickly, monitor markets, and spot emerging trends before competitors.
October 10, 2025 ・7 mins read
SMB Matters
Small Business Insights for a Volatile Market
Discover insights to help small business navigate volatile markets. Explore best practices for cash flow, smart tech investments, and performance tracking to help stay resilient and seize new opportunities.
October 9, 2025 ・6 mins read
SMB Matters
Navigating Geopolitical Turbulence: Lessons from Resilient Small Businesses
Discover how small and mid-sized businesses can adapt to geopolitical disruptions—from supply chain restructuring to local strategic relationships. Learn HR strategies and real-world insights that help small businesses stay resilient in uncertain times.
October 9, 2025 ・6 mins read
