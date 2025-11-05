The New “Always-On” HR Standard

The rise in expectations for 24/7 HR support is striking. Historically, HR was seen as a 9-to-5 office function. Today, it’s evolving into an on-demand service, closer to IT or customer support in its accessibility.

57% of employers now agree HR should be around the clock —up from 48% in 2024.

This data reflects a cultural turning point: HR is no longer just a resource for addressing HR concerns during business hours. Support or resources is expected to be available whenever employees need it—whether it’s a late-night benefits question, a time-sensitive payroll issue, or navigating a workplace conflict.

Quote-worthy takeaway: Employers and employees agree HR should be an “always-on” function.

Generational Drivers of the 24/7 HR Mindset

The expectation of 24/7 HR availability isn’t evenly distributed—it’s generational. Younger workers, who have grown up with on-demand technology, may be more likely to expect HR to operate the way their favorite apps do: quickly, digitally, and easily.

62% of Gen Z employees agree HR should be available anytime.

Gen X and Baby Boomers show lower—but still rising—agreement, suggesting that 24/7 HR is becoming normalized across the board.

For small businesses, this may mean the talent pipeline entering the workforce may be increasingly shaped by always-on expectations. Companies that take longer to adapt may risk being perceived as less aligned with evolving workplace norms.

Digital HR Services: How Small Businesses Are Meeting the Demand

Small and medium-size businesses may lack the resources of large enterprises, but digital HR solutions are helping to level the playing field. Cloud-based platforms, chatbots, self-service portals, and outsourced HR providers are enabling SMBs to deliver 24/7 HR support without needing a full in-house team.

Key trends:

HR outsourcing availability has expanded, where PEOs and managed HR service providers may offer employees direct access to HR experts outside normal business hours.

For small business, adopting digital HR services is no longer about efficiency alone; it’s about meeting fundamental employee expectations.

AI as the Backbone of 24/7 HR

The widespread adoption of AI in HR is accelerating the shift toward an always-on model:

94% of employers and 84% of employees at SMBs have used AI on the job.

and at SMBs have used AI on the job. 2 in 3 employees report frequent use of AI for HR-specific tasks.

report frequent use of AI for HR-specific tasks. Preference for AI-only support on general HR questions rose to 38% in 2025 (up from 30% in 2024).

Employees are showing increasing use in AI for private, routine, and even sensitive HR tasks:

Performance reviews: Employers marking “Extremely Acceptable” for AI involvement rose from 20% to 29%. Employee use followed, with “Never” responses falling from 26% to 14%.

These numbers point to a workplace where AI is evolving to a core driver of HR accessibility.

Why Employees May Trust 24/7 AI in HR

Employees aren’t just turning to AI because it’s fast. They’re leaning on it because of other factors.

Employers cite speed (52%) and reliability (44%) as top benefits of AI in HR.

and as top benefits of AI in HR. Between 30–40% also cite ease of use and more neutrality as reasons for adoption.

For employees, digital HR services may provide a judgment-free zone. Asking an AI assistant about benefits eligibility or raising questions may feel less intimidating than going directly to a manager or HR staff member.

This may explain why some generations are open to adoption. Those that have grown up with digital interfaces, they tend to view AI not as a replacement for human HR, but as a helpful complement—an accessible, always-on starting point.

Challenges and Concerns

Even as enthusiasm grows, employees and employers recognize risks:

Employee concerns rose across all categories in 2025.

in 2025. Bias/discrimination: 63% vs. 56% in 2024



Follow-through: 65% vs. 61%



Accuracy: 67% vs. 63%



Privacy: 67% vs. 64%

Employers, by contrast, were steadier in their concerns, with only one notable decline: fewer cited “No Action/Follow-through” (62% vs. 65%).

This suggests employees may be more anxious than employers about the implications of digital HR services, particularly around bias and privacy.

Implication for small business: 24/7 HR support must balance accessibility with robust safeguards. AI-powered HR solutions need transparent processes, clear data protections, and visible human oversight to build long-term trust.

The Small Business Opportunity: Scaling HR Responsibly

For small and mid-sized businesses, the 24/7 HR expectation can feel daunting. Unlike large companies, SMBs may have limited capacity to support round-the-clock HR staffing. Yet, small businesses also stand to gain from flexibility and accessibly offered by digital HR services and HR outsourcing.

Insights to consider for SMBs:

AI-powered chatbots for routine inquiries. These may address common employee questions about payroll, benefits, and time fast. Leverage HR solutions. A professional employer organization (PEO) may offer support after business hours and in multiple methods, chat, phone, and email. Create a blended model. Use AI for first-level support, with escalation paths to human HR professionals for sensitive issues. Communicate transparently. Build trust by explaining how AI works, where employee data goes, and when humans are involved. Measure satisfaction. Track employee feedback on digital HR experiences to refine tools and enhance trust.

When done well, small businesses may be able to outpace its competitors by offering personalized, digital-first HR services that meet modern employee expectations.

Looking Ahead: The Future of Always-On HR

The “always-on” HR model is here to stay. As AI continues to evolve, employees may expect even greater personalization, proactive recommendations, and smooth integrations across workplace tools. Generational shifts may accelerate these demands, with employees viewing 24/7 HR support as a baseline rather than a perk.

For small businesses, meeting these evolving expectations can be a challenge, but with thoughtful use of digital HR services and outsourcing—there’s an opportunity to enhance recruitment, retention, and employee satisfaction.

Conclusion

The rise of 24/7 HR expectations reflects a gradual shift in the workplace. Based on the State of the Workplace 2025 report, employers and employees are aligned: HR should be available whenever it’s needed. Younger generations are often at the forefront of this shift, and digital HR solutions—powered by AI—are helping SMBs to make it possible.

But with opportunity comes responsibility. Employers must balance accessibility with fairness, accuracy, and privacy. Done right, 24/7 HR support isn’t just a response to employee expectations—it’s can be a competitive advantage.

FAQs:

Q1: Why do employees want 24/7 HR support?

A: Employees expect fast answers on payroll, benefits, and workplace inquiries, and 59% say HR should be available at all times.

Q2: How can small businesses provide always-on HR?

A: Small businesses can use digital HR services, AI-powered chatbots, and HR outsourcing providers to help deliver available support.

*This article draws from the TriNet State of the Workplace 2025 report and reflects TriNet’s perspective based on survey data from over 1,000 participants. The findings offer insights into employer and employee views within the U.S. small business community, highlighting trends in engagement, wellbeing, AI use, and benefits understanding. Data may not represent all industries or regions, and while accuracy is a priority, applicability may vary by organization.

This content is for informational purposes only, is not legal, tax or accounting advice, and is not an offer to sell, buy or procure insurance. It may contain links to third-party sites or information for reference only. Inclusion does not imply TriNet’s endorsement of or responsibility for third-party content.