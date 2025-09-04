TriNet Team
Best practices from our HR experts
Benefits
Personalization in Employee Benefits: Data Reveals Opportunity for Small Businesses
Nearly three out of four employees say personalized benefits matter. Discover how small businesses can use personalization—from enrollment to administration—to enhance engagement, support diverse needs, and create competitive advantage.
October 8, 2025 ・6 mins read
Compliance
What Employers Need to Know About the Latest Form I-9 and E-Verify Changes
This detailed review of the latest updates on Form I-9 and E-Verify helps businesses respond effectively and adopt best practices for compliance.
October 8, 2025 ・7 mins read
Benefits
How Employees Approach Benefit Elections—And What Small Business Can Learn
The State of Small Business Employee Benefits 2025 reveals that employees may prefer more predictable out-of-pocket costs, with 72% reported preferring higher premiums and 42% simply rolling over last year’s plan. Learn how small businesses can use these insights to better align benefits and attract and retain talent.
October 7, 2025 ・7 mins read
Benefits
Mental Health and Telehealth Take the Lead: State of Benefits 2025 for Small Business
The State of Benefits 2025 shows mental health and telehealth are employees’ top priorities. Learn how small businesses can use these insights to attract and retain talent.
October 7, 2025 ・8 mins read
HR Outsourcing
11 Questions to Ask Before Choosing a PEO
PEOs allow you to outsource many of your business’ HR responsibilities giving you back valuable time in your day. Find out important questions to ask before making this important decision.
October 3, 2025 ・16 mins read
Payroll
How Do HRO Payroll Services Streamline Business Operations?
HRO payroll services can help operations become more efficient by automating payroll tasks, reducing risks and providing compliance services.
October 2, 2025 ・7 mins read
Benefits
Employee Benefits Administration Services: Are You Covered?
Employee benefits administration services can help SMBs with talent attraction and retention, employee engagement, optimize cost and risk mitigation.
October 2, 2025 ・8 mins read
Talent
Frequently Asked Questions about Performance Reviews
Recognizing employees for their achievements can have a meaningful impact on your business, but that doesn’t mean it’s easy or that you won’t have questions along the way.
October 2, 2025 ・23 mins read
Benefits
How Does Outsourcing Employee Benefits Management Help SMBs?
By outsourcing employee benefits management, a small business could streamline operations, reduce costs and enhance competitiveness.
October 1, 2025 ・7 mins read
Payroll
10 Good Reasons to Use Payroll Administration Outsourcing
Payroll administration outsourcing can help SMBs by enhancing efficiency, reducing errors and providing peace of mind for business owners.
October 1, 2025 ・7 mins read
Talent
How Learning and Development Outsourcing Can Support Employee Growth
Learning and development outsourcing can empower employee growth through tailored and scalable training solutions and elevate your talent strategy today.
September 30, 2025 ・8 mins read
HR Essentials
How to Optimize Outsourced HR Services for Small Business
Outsourced HR services for small businesses could enhance efficiency, mitigate risk and optimize costs by providing access to high-level expertise and technology.
September 30, 2025 ・8 mins read
Talent
Sick Leave Email: How to Write One Properly
Sick leave emails might become part of your employee record, so use these tips and examples to write yours properly.
September 30, 2025 ・5 mins read
HR Outsourcing
HRO for Startups: Why Do-It-Yourself Doesn't Scale
Discover how HRO for startups could boost growth by streamlining HR, mitigating risks and helping to reallocate resources to core business functions.
September 9, 2025 ・10 mins read
HR Outsourcing
How Do Outsourced Employee Wellness Programs Help SMBs?
Outsourced employee wellness programs help small and medium-sized companies offer competitive, high-impact perks without straining internal resources.
September 9, 2025 ・7 mins read
HR Outsourcing
Mastering the HR Outsourcing Process for Business Success
This guide on the HR outsourcing process, covering key stages from decision-making to measuring success, could help you streamline operations and boost efficiency.
September 8, 2025 ・9 mins read
HR Outsourcing
How Human Resources Outsourcing Transforms Business Decision-Making
Discover how human resources outsourcing can help small-business leaders improve decision-making while addressing their companies' HR needs.
September 8, 2025 ・7 mins read
HR Outsourcing
PEO vs. In-House HR: The Complete Cost Analysis for Growing Businesses
Explore the question of PEO vs. in-house HR to find the cost-effective solution for your business, including ROI, hidden expenses and operational efficiency.
September 5, 2025 ・7 mins read
HR Outsourcing
How to Enhance Your Business with PEO Performance Management
PEO performance management can help to promote employee growth, streamline HR processes and align workforce goals with business objectives.
September 5, 2025 ・5 mins read
HR Outsourcing
The Advantages of a PEO for Growing Businesses
Discover how a PEO for growing businesses turns HR challenges into growth drivers, boosting operational efficiency and strategic focus.
September 5, 2025 ・7 mins read
HR Outsourcing
How to Find Comprehensive PEO Ongoing Support for Your SMB
Discover how PEO ongoing support enhances HR solutions, scalability and compliance for businesses at every stage of growth.
September 4, 2025 ・7 mins read
