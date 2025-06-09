TriNet Team
HR Outsourcing
12 Ways PEOs Provide HR Support
PEO HR support can help with workers' comp, wage and hours compliance, payroll, benefits, anti-discrimination claims and many other responsibilities.
September 4, 2025 ・7 mins read
HR Outsourcing
The Unexpected Upside to PEOs When Employee Offboarding
Discover how a PEO can streamline processes, help with compliance and your company's reputation for employee offboarding.
September 4, 2025 ・7 mins read
Follow This Employee Handbook Checklist for the New Year
Use this checklist to help you to find the best ways to revamp your company’s employee handbook for the new year.
August 29, 2025 ・7 mins read
Payroll
National Payroll Week: How Will You Celebrate?
An initiative of the American Payroll Association, National Payroll Week recognizes employees, payroll professionals, and programs funded by payroll taxes.
August 28, 2025 ・5 mins read
HR Essentials
The Value of TriNet: Unlocking Growth, Efficiency, and Peace of Mind for SMBs
Discover how TriNet’s PEO solutions may offer a potential annual savings, averaging $1,775 per employee, mitigate HR risk, access to enhanced benefits, and help SMBs grow. See the proven value of TriNet.
August 25, 2025 ・4 mins read
HR Essentials
PEO vs. EOR: Understanding the Distinctions
PEOs and EORs share many similarities, but the key difference could have a huge impact on your plans for multi-state or global expansion.
August 2, 2025 ・8 mins read
HR Essentials
PEO Costs: A Complete Decision-Maker's Guide to Evaluating ROI
Explore PEO costs to determine ROI, with insights on pricing models and cost-saving opportunities for small and mid-sized businesses.
August 1, 2025 ・7 mins read
HR Outsourcing
A Guide to HRO Cost Savings and Financial Opportunities
Explore how outsourcing HR could boost business growth and provide HRO cost savings through economies of scale and efficient processes.
August 1, 2025 ・15 mins read
HR Outsourcing
8 Benefits of HR Outsourcing that Your Business Needs
The benefits of HR outsourcing can turn what seems like an endless series of chores into a competitive advantage for SMBs.
August 1, 2025 ・8 mins read
HR Essentials
7 HR Outsourcing Trends: Skills-Based Hiring, L&D and More
HR outsourcing trends reflect the pressures driving the industry, including compliance, AI, analytics and remote work.
August 1, 2025 ・6 mins read
Which HR Solution is right for you?
Answer these questions to find out which HR solution is best for you.
July 29, 2025 ・1 min read
Compliance
Dear Boss, Am I Exempt or Nonexempt? How Do You Know if Employees Are Exempt or Nonexempt.
Employees shouldn’t wonder am I exempt or nonexempt, and employers shouldn’t wonder how to classify them. Here’s how to classify employees properly.
June 26, 2025 ・6 mins read
Performance Management
Best Practices for Performance Reviews with Examples You Should Steal
There’s a lot to consider during a performance review, so we’ve made things a bit simpler by compiling some of our best practices along with examples - you might consider changing your current performance review if it’s built in a traditional manner.
June 26, 2025 ・16 mins read
Talent
Small Business Recruitment Agencies vs. In-House Recruiters: Pros and Cons
Are you trying to decide between small business recruitment agencies vs. in-house recruiters? Learn the pros and cons of each here.
June 26, 2025 ・8 mins read
SMB Matters
Small Business Trends to Help Leverage for Success
Monitoring small business trends can entrepreneurs make short-term and long-term decisions for success.
June 26, 2025 ・8 mins read
Compliance
HR Fast Facts: Calculating W-2 Wages for ACA Affordability Safe Harbor
If an employer satisfies the requirements for this Safe Harbor, their insurance coverage offering will be considered affordable under the ACA employer mandate.
June 26, 2025 ・2 mins read
HR Essentials
Benefits of Outsourcing Services for Recruitment Process Support for a Small Business
Recruitment process outsourcing for small businesses can enhance hiring efficiency and provide easier access to a broader talent pool with expert support.
June 26, 2025 ・7 mins read
HR Essentials
How HR Risk Mitigation from Outsourcing Provider Supports SMEs
Discover how HR risk mitigation from an outsourcing provider helps small businesses mitigate HR, payroll and employee relations risks effectively.
June 26, 2025 ・7 mins read
HR Essentials
How HR Outsourcing for Remote Teams Helps Solve Problems
When a small business bundles HR and benefits administration outsourcing, it could streamline operations, optimize costs and enhance efficiency.
June 9, 2025 ・7 mins read
HR Essentials
8 Ways That Bundling HR and Benefits Administration Outsourcing Can Help an SMB
When a small business bundles HR and benefits administration outsourcing, it could streamline operations, optimize costs and enhance efficiency.
June 9, 2025 ・10 mins read
HR Essentials
How Do I Choose the Best HR Outsourcing Provider for My Business?
This guide will give you insight for selecting the best HR outsourcing provider to enhance efficiency and compliance support while meeting your business's unique needs.
June 9, 2025 ・8 mins read
