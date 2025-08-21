Navigating Compliance With Confidence

Regulatory landscapes can shift overnight, and keeping up can be overwhelming. In 2024 alone, TriNet helped customers navigate as many as 180 federal laws enforced by the Department of Labor. This breadth of compliance support can help mitigate the risks of costly errors, reviews, and penalties.

The result? 93% of TriNet customers surveyed* reported gaining peace of mind knowing their compliance needs are supported by TriNet experts. That confidence lets business leaders focus on their mission, and worry less on the fine print.

Payroll Precision and Efficiency

Payroll is the lifeblood of any business—but it’s also a major source of stress when errors occur. In 2024, TriNet processed $53.5 billion in payroll, leveraging advanced technology.

That precision matters. 93% of TriNet customers surveyed* say our payroll processing reduces errors and saves them valuable time. With payroll running smoothly, your team can focus on higher-value work instead of fixing mistakes.

Premium Benefits That Compete With Big Business

Access to competitive benefits can be a game-changer for attracting and retaining talent. Industry data shows that businesses using a PEO save an average of 37% on benefits administration—all while providing access to premium benefits*. That means SMBs can offer competitive packages without breaking the bank.

It’s no wonder 86% of TriNet customers surveyed* say that access to TriNet’s PEO-sponsored benefits has helped them attract top talent. From health coverage to retirement plans, we help you compete in the same league as big-company employers.

Technology That Works for You

Great HR technology should simplify your work, not complicate it. 96% of TriNet customers surveyed* say our HR technology is valuable—providing a platform to manage payroll, benefits, compliance, and more. This integration reduces administrative burdens and keeps everything in one place.

Scaling for Growth

As businesses evolve, so do their HR needs. 90% of TriNet customers surveyed* agree that moving to TriNet has helped their company grow. From startup stages to established enterprises, our solutions scale with you—so your HR infrastructure keeps pace with your ambitions.

That scalability is backed by expert HR support for over 1,000 business categories, addressing the unique needs of diverse industries. In fact, TriNet is one of the few providers offering PEO solutions tailored by industry, providing best practice guidance that is always relevant.

Strengthening Retention

Keeping top talent is as important as attracting it. Companies working with PEOs see nearly 20% lower turnover*—a direct result of stronger benefits, enhanced HR support, and positive employee experience.

The TriNet Difference

The value of TriNet is measured not only in cost efficiency but in the time, confidence, and opportunities gained. Our surveyed clients see tangible results in time savings, compliance support, payroll processing, benefits competitiveness, technology efficiency, scalability, and retention. The numbers speak for themselves—but the real value is in what those numbers make possible: the freedom to focus on what you do best.

*Sources: 1. NAPEO (2019); individual business results may vary, including those of TriNet clients; 2024 TechValidate surveys of 180 TriNet customers; and industry data.