The Current L&D Challenge

Many organizations recognize the need for continuous employee development, but aren't equipped to meet it. According to a 2024 LinkedIn Workplace Learning Report, major initiatives in this area are stuck in the planning and activation stages. These tend to be expensive, one-size-fits-all programs that aim to reskill hundreds or thousands of employees at once. Each year, fewer than 5% have advanced far enough to measure success.

Skills gaps are widening, and shifting market trends further complicate the issue. Effective knowledge transfer feels like an uphill battle. Internally, most learning and development teams face resource constraints such as limited budgets, small teams and a lack of specialized expertise. As a result, training programs often become fragmented and difficult to scale, with unclear metrics to measure ROI. The cost efficiency of these programs begins to erode when you're not keeping pace with what employees need. To stay competitive, businesses need to rethink their approach to learning and development (L&D).

L&D Outsourcing Benefits for Employees

Let's take a deeper dive into what outsourcing learning and skill development can offer employees.

Access to specialized instructional designers and learning methodologies

Any school teacher can tell you that a universal approach to learning is outdated and ineffective. The same concept applies to workforce learning. The name of the game is flexibility. Outsourcing L&D can provide employees with tailored learning experiences drafted by expert instructional designers. These professionals can typically bring specialized knowledge in learning theory, behavioral science and modern engagement strategies. They may be able to build modules that are interactive, impactful and aligned with employee learning styles.

They can deploy pedagogical options, all depending on the material and employee preferences. They might use options such as:

Blended learning techniques.

Gamification or simulations to help apply concepts to real life.

Using generative AI technology to enable simulating and practicing real-world skills in learning environments.

Spaced repetition, active recall and/or experiential learning, to increase retention.

Self-directed and social learning strategies, which allow employees to take ownership of their growth.

Outsourcing L&D can support employees in feeling empowered and confident in their development. This is one of the goals of human capital management—making employees feel like valued assets. An employee who enjoys the learning process may stick around much longer than an employee who just goes through the motions.

Multilingual and culturally adaptive learning solutions

Many companies employ individuals across borders. When they outsource L&D, it means that learning programs must be accessible to diverse global workforces that might need to learn in their language.

HR outsourcing companies may offer multilingual and culturally adaptive learning solutions, considering regional context, tone and preferences. Whether it’s adapting leadership training to reflect regional decision-making norms or tailoring compliance modules for specific locations, these culturally fluent programs can increase engagement and retention.

Employees get a fresh perspective on their jobs, roles and industry

In the day-to-day press of business, it's easy for HR departments to get bogged down and let their focus shift toward paperwork and away from people. Outsourcing L&D can expose employees to new ideas, tools and best practices that may not be part of internal, everyday conversations.

These programs can bring cross-industry insights and strategic thinking, helping employees understand how their work fits into broader business goals and industry trends. By connecting daily tasks to larger movements, employees can become more proactive, creative and excited about their roles.

Sophisticated skills gap analyses and objective measurements of outcomes

Data makes the corporate world go 'round. Some L&D outsourcing providers use AI-powered tools to do data-driven skills gap analyses. They'll use performance data, assessments and HR analytics to pinpoint exactly where skills are lacking. This kind of technology integration helps organizations and employees focus development efforts on the most critical areas.

In-house learning often struggles to objectively measure outcomes. As an employee, how do you show your company that you're retaining what you've learned and are ready to apply it?

Outsourcing L&D software is better equipped to measure learning outcomes objectively. Providers use standardized assessments to evaluate progress and apply performance metrics to track practical applications. This approach supports a more data-driven and transparent learning experience, helping employees better understand how their development directly impacts job performance.

Structured development and career pathing

Structured development programs provide clear learning paths and opportunities for growth. When SMBs outsource L&D, they gain on-demand access to consistent programs with scalability. It's easier to align training with company goals while accommodating individual career aspirations.

These programs often include tools that can help map out career paths and track skill progression. Employees can see a clear view of their future within the organization. Whether someone is working toward a leadership role or refining their technical skills, this visibility empowers them to take charge of their development. The result? Greater engagement, motivation and loyalty, plus a stronger foundation for long-term talent acquisition and retention.

Soft skills and collaboration curriculum building

L&D outsourcing providers also can help employees (future leaders, perhaps) develop essential soft skills, such as communication, emotional intelligence and collaboration. These programs enhance interpersonal skills and foster a strong organizational culture, which drives teamwork and performance.

Yes, collaborative learning methods, such as peer coaching and team-based challenges, help employees succeed as individuals. Just as importantly, though, they help employees contribute more effectively to their teams and the organization as a whole.

Industry requirements and certification preparation

Any HR person will tell you that risk mitigation is a huge burden that can take up a lot of time and energy. However, a business that rushes employees through in-house training could become more vulnerable to costly mistakes. L&D outsourcing providers excel in preparing employees for industry-specific certifications and requirements training, such as GDPR, HIPAA and ISO standards.

Specialized training helps employees meet requirements and stay on top of evolving industry standards. For businesses, this can mitigate compliance risk. For employees, it boosts credibility and opens doors for career advancement.

Job-specific, technical training design with micro-learning

Outsourcing L&D provides highly specialized technical training aligned with job-specific needs. Even employees in niche industries can gain the exact skills required to succeed. Tailored training and expertise access in areas like software proficiency or compliance protocols help employees perform effectively and stay on top of industry advancements. Role-based certifications further validate technical expertise, boosting confidence and career prospects.

In fast-paced environments, outsourcing L&D can deliver microlearning and just-in-time training modules. These bite-sized, mobile-friendly resources allow employees to learn on the go, helping to reinforce key skills without disrupting the workday. Whether it’s a quick tutorial on customer service or troubleshooting, these modules provide immediate value, boosting performance and retention.

Your Solution for Learning and Development Outsourcing

Learning and development outsourcing provides training solutions designed to be flexible and scalable that offer employees a competitive advantage, whether they plan to rise up within the organization or grow their career elsewhere.

To help businesses align employee development with corporate strategy, TriNet also offers L&D solutions including solutions available that go beyond training, including:

Talent management consulting.

Organizational development strategies.

Expertise in learning management systems.

TriNet's Learning Management system powered by 360Learning is a one-stop-shop for upskilling employees with a dynamic Al powered learning program for better engagement. Employees can polish their current skills and go on to develop a wide range of new ones.

Our support for learning and development can help you concentrate on your broader goals and business growth. If you’re ready to upgrade your organization’s learning strategy, take a tour of our Learning and Development platform and book a demo.