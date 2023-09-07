Considering PEO Costs

Onboarding and setup costs

Businesses may encounter several setup costs when initially engaging with a PEO. These may include onboarding fees charged by the PEO to integrate the company's data and transition HR systems. There may be additional costs associated with configuring the PEO's software to align with the company's existing HR tech stack.

Also, the process might require internal staff training sessions. While it may not directly a charge by the PEO, they still represent a time and resource investment for the business.

Operational costs and administration fees

Operational costs associated with contracting a PEO can cover numerous ongoing expenses, the foremost being administrative fees. PEO pricing models can be structured as a flat fee per employee or a percentage of the total payroll. These fees cover such routine HR and administrative tasks as benefits administration, payroll services and processing, and tax compliance.

Businesses that use a PEO might also incur technology and platform fees for accessing the PEO's specialized HR software. Depending on the chosen services, this could involve costs for consultations or additional services tailored to the company's unique needs. This is why transparency is crucial in the PEO contract—it helps companies anticipate and budget for these operational costs.

Employee-related costs

When working with a PEO, businesses should expect several employee-related expenditures, the primary one being benefits. These may involve:

Health, dental and vision insurance.

Disability coverage.

Life insurance.

Employee assistance programs (EAPs).

Workers' compensation insurance.

State unemployment insurance.

PEOs may also offer training and development platforms.

Compare PEO-sponsored benefits with existing or alternative packages to measure cost-effectiveness.

Contractual and exit costs

When working with a PEO, businesses should be vigilant about contractual and potential exit costs. Initial requirements may include minimum service durations or commitments. But exiting a PEO agreement prematurely often generates termination fees, which can be hefty depending on contract terms. Transitioning away from a PEO might also require resources to revert systems and processes. While this may not be a cost directly charged by the PEO, it can still affects the budget.

Miscellaneous costs

Engaging with a PEO can involve other, miscellaneous costs, notably from service limitations and change management. Issues arise when the PEO services don't cover specific HR functions. This compels a business to either manage them internally or outsource them elsewhere, incurring additional expenses. That means you must be picky about which PEO you choose; it should align with both your needs and budget.

In terms of management, transitioning to a PEO's system might necessitate employee training sessions and adjustments to existing workflows. The time taken for staff to adapt and any productivity lulls during this phase represent indirect costs. Businesses should factor these and other indirect costs into their budgeting.

Likewise, the consolidated buying power of a PEO could offer cost savings in benefits packages. But on the flip side, businesses should be wary of any cost structures in the agreement that might not serve them well.

Understanding PEO Costs

In navigating PEO costs, business owners must keep in mind balancing quality services with budget constraints. It's not always easy, and some PEOs make it easier than others. TriNet provides cost-effective, tailored solutions that cater to diverse business needs. Beyond cost alone, TriNet underscores value, delivering comprehensive HR solutions that often outperform standalone packages in both cost effectiveness and scope. Talk with a representative today to learn how this can be a game changer for your business and its people.

