TriNet Team

Culture
A Field Guide for Hiring and Retaining Millennials, Gen Z, and More
For the first time ever, employers have to navigate the needs of five generations of people working together. There’s: the Silent Generation, currently in their 70s and 80s, born amid the Great Depression; the skeptical and debt-conscious Generation Z, currently younger than age 24, born at the end of the Dot Com Boom; the success-obsessed Baby Boomers and nearly polar opposite, social media- and cause-driven Millennials; and the highly-independent and ever-mediating middle child, Generation X.
・6 mins read
HR Outsourcing
Do I Need a PEO for My Business? Here's How to Tell
While it may be overwhelming to think of tackling all aspects of your business while still trying to achieve your dreams, the good news is you don't have to worry about everything on your own. A professional employer organization (PEO) can help with your HR needs, making it easier to stay compliant and on top of the ever-changing world of HR, while freeing you to focus on the many other aspects of running a small business.
・15 mins read
Talent
Recognize and Celebrate Your Team This Employee Appreciation Day
The COVID-19 pandemic has brought many unprecedented challenges upon us. As a company leader, you worry about the wellbeing of your workforce among other priorities. Your people are your biggest asset, and you want to recognize their contributions. With your team most likely working remotely and still not fully back in the office, you can no longer plan a company lunch or different celebration.
・3 mins read
