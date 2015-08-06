TriNet Team
HR Outsourcing
Why is a Human Resources Department Important? That Is the Question
Understanding the benefits of strategic HR can guide businesses in determining whether in-house HR, outsourced HR or a combination of the two best suits their company's needs.
January 24, 2019 ・5 mins read
20 US Cities with the Highest Salaries
Hiring and unsure how to determine new employee pay? Location can should be a part of the consideration. Here are 20 US cities with the highest salaries.
January 23, 2019 ・3 mins read
Common Compensation Questions Answered by Our Experts
Employee payroll and compensation are complex, so here we share some of the most common compensation questions and answers our experts get and give.
November 15, 2018 ・6 mins read
Why Choosing a Payroll Schedule Isn’t So Simple
There are four common types of pay schedules: monthly, semi-monthly, bi-weekly, and weekly. Here are the pros and cons to each-- which payroll schedule is right for you?
June 7, 2018 ・4 mins read
SMB Matters
It's the Season of Joy and Here Is Why We Are Happy to Share It With You
The holidays give us at TriNet a time to slow down just a tad to reflect as one year comes to an end, plan for the year ahead and stop to think about all that we are thankful for. We truly love what we do, which is helping our clients and their businesses succeed. So, with this “attitude of gratitude” in mind, we stopped to ask some of our colleagues for their thoughts on what they truly love about working with TriNet clients and why they are thankful for the opportunity to do so.
November 28, 2017 ・6 mins read
Diversity & Inclusion
Not Just Another Great Hire: Even More Reasons You Should Be Recruiting Veterans to Your Business
Emphasizing the hiring of veterans has been a trend in business for several years and TriNet stands proudly among these companies. It is especially crucial for the U.S. economy that organizations embrace service men and women in the civilian job market as roughly 250,000 service members a year will leave the military over the next five years. There are many incentives to businesses—incentives many don’t know about—for hiring veterans.
November 8, 2017 ・5 mins read
Diversity & Inclusion
Getting to Fair: The Gender Pay Gap in the Technology Industry
The tech industry, still largely controlled by white males, continues to be the subject of scrutiny when it comes to diversity in the workplace. The gender pay gap remains an issue, although how seriously it’s taken depends on which article or workplace survey you read. Businesses that fail to address equality concerns could face significant financial liability--not to mention the public relations disaster that normally accompanies revelations about such failures. In this post, we focus on the gender pay gap. We discuss relevant laws and offer some tips on how to reduce the gender pay gap in your tech business.
November 1, 2017 ・5 mins read
Diversity & Inclusion
Here Comes Generation Z: What Businesses Need to Know Now to Prepare for the Next Generation of Workers
Much has been written over the years about the millennial generation, but now it’s time for a new generation to make itself known in the workplace: generation Z.
August 31, 2017 ・6 mins read
HR Essentials
3 Best Business Practices for Life Sciences SMBs from a Leading Biotech Entrepreneur
Business leaders in the life sciences industry know all too well they face unique challenges. In this highly innovative and rapidly evolving field they must move quickly to remain relevant. Dr. Craig Shimasaki, president & CEO of Moleculera Labs and a successful founder of three biotech companies, shares the three key drivers for those in the life sciences industry:
July 25, 2017 ・4 mins read
At what point does an hourly employee become eligible for benefits?
Find out when hourly employees are eligible for benefits
February 6, 2017 ・2 mins read
Compliance
Does a company have to offer life insurance coverage to its employees?
January 9, 2017 ・1 min read
HR Essentials
5 Differences Between a PEO and an Online Broker
When it comes to managing your HR, you have a choice. If you are trying to decide between hiring a professional employer organization (PEO) or an online broker, read on for more information that can help you decide which one is right for your business.
September 23, 2016 ・1 min read
Talent
5 Tips for Recruiting Talent on Social Media (and 7 Tips for Minimizing Risk)
Employers use social media sites to search for candidates and create interest in openings by posting both job information and details about their organizations. If you are using social media to attract talent, here are a few tips for doing it right.
August 9, 2016 ・3 mins read
8 Top-Level KPIs for Startup HR Departments
How well is your HR department performing? Consider these eight key performance indicators to measure the business impact of your HR initiatives.
January 25, 2016 ・4 mins read
How does an employee roll over a 401k from a previous company?
August 6, 2015 ・1 min read
Compliance
How Businesses Can Navigate Changes to the 2019 H-1B Cap Process
In this post, we’ll dive more into H-1B sponsorship, discuss process changes that have been made so far in 2019 and give information on how SMBs can prepare to file in the 2019 H-1B cap lottery.
・3 mins read
Diversity & Inclusion
Five Ways Strategic HR Can Help Consulting, Advertising and Other Professional Services Firms Succeed
If you own or run a company that provides professional services, then you probably face specific business challenges that entrepreneurs in other industries may not fully grasp. Here are five HR opportunities that can help your professional services firm succeed.
・6 mins read
HR Essentials
What is a Professional Employer Organization (PEO)?
Managing HR is time-consuming and expensive. With outsourced HR, you can save costs and get time back in your day to focus on your company's growth.
・5 mins read
Affordable Care Act
ACA Fact Sheet: Considerations for Small Employers
Because small employers are generally not subject to the ACA’s employer shared responsibility provisions and the associated tax penalties, many small companies do not think the ACA will impact them. However, ACA regulations broadly impact companies of all sizes and affect if and how they will offer minimum essential coverage to their employees.
・12 mins read
HR Essentials
A Key Challenge for Today’s SMB Employers? Recruiting and Retaining Skilled Workers in a Tight Labor Market
In 2019, unemployment remained below 4%, representing the strongest annual performance since 1969. This is positive news as a robust jobs market is good for our economy. However, this strength has made it increasingly difficult to attract qualified employees across many sectors.
・4 mins read
Talent
Separation Agreements: Going Separate Ways with a Written Handshake
When the decision is made that a company and an employee must go separate ways, then a separation agreement is advisable. It acts as a "written handshake" between the two parties and can prevent misunderstandings down the line.
・7 mins read
