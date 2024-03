Common Compensation Questions Answered by Our Experts

What standard do employers use to set compensation?

Good employers are meticulous about compensation

Most employers will, or should, conduct a compensation analysis to help determine the value of their current or developing compensation structure. They look at the external market to see what competitors are offering, then assess how they can be similar or better in their offerings. Primary factors considered include candidate experience, skillset, current job market, job descriptions, and internal formulas. Employee pay schedules are not regulated at the federal level. However, each state has its own law. It's very important to understand your state's regulations. States have specific rules based on the timing of payments. For example, in some states, under certain circumstances, employers must disburse payment to employees within 5 business days of the pay period end. Check with your state to find out what your employer requirements are. Current salary should be reviewed, at a minimum, every year. Some companies conduct reviews more frequently. Whatever timeline you choose, during your salary review, check whether your employees' compensation aligns with market rates. Has anyone earned a pay increase? Is your current structure enough to motivate employees along their long-term career journey? When employees don't receive periodic pay increases, employers risk losing top performers to competitors who better compensate for similar roles. If this happens, chances are you'll have a few disgruntled employees. People count on receiving paychecks and incentive compensation in a timely manner. Employers can also face fines or penalties if an employee reports them to the state Department of Labor. It's important to pay correctly and on time to avoid negative repercussions. One of the top questions job applicants want answered by a hiring manager relates to benefits. Typically, the compensation outlined in a job offer includes base salary and standard benefits. But companies who want to align with the expectations of new job applicants will want to consider integrating additional benefits. For example: Health benefits, 401(k) or other retirement savings plan, stock options, bonuses, and other forms of variable compensation, paid time off, flexible hours, and remote-work options, overtime pay opportunities, and other forms of compensation of value to employees. Employers also factor in "wiggle room" to account for salary negotiations during the hiring process, but this can be a delicate balance when keeping internal equity in mind. Performance ratings are something many employees think about. Unfortunately, employers aren't always as thoughtful about the topic. Those who want to see the best productivity will recognize performance ratings and directly link them to employee raises. It's a good incentive plan to reward high performers. Hard-working employees who work efficiently and well are rewarded for their efforts and performance. This is quite different from showering the entire workforce with blanket raises for underperforming, overperforming, or maintaining status quo. You should look to align yourself with the compensation rates of similar positions in your industry or location. If you cannot exactly match the market rates, look to offer additional benefits that are valuable to employees. Or try to integrate other benefits they'd like to experience in their work environment. These things raise the value of a total compensation package. While you try to avoid them, common payroll mistakes can still occur. If it happens, immediately take steps to correct the error. Be transparent. Let employees know something is wrong and tell them you're putting in a correction ASAP. This is among our most common payroll questions. Total the number of hours worked and add up the rates of pay for a regular pay period. Use this average when calculating overtime pay. It's also important not to go below the minimum wage for state or local requirements. This situation is quite common and happens more often than you might think. A solution typically takes a lot of thought. Start by looking at the departing employee's compensation, additional duties, and the decisions they will need to make. Apply your compensation analysis mindset to this employee's new situation. When splitting up the job for multiple employees, you may need to start from scratch. Sometimes the roles and responsibilities are very different in terms of value and importance to the organization. Employers may want to consider compensating the different roles accordingly. This is something that's best to avoid, but sometimes it's inescapable. It's an intense process, but sometimes companies need to switch from, for example, weekly pay periods to biweekly. If you must change your pay schedule, make sure you factor in deductions, taxes, and benefits. In addition, be sure to adhere to all rules around payments. Keep in mind, this may involve an advance in salary. Also, be sure to directly and clearly communicate any changes to employees. Compensation is an important factor in employee recruitment, retention, and satisfaction. Compensation conversations should begin with or prior to the job interview phase. The transparency will demonstrate your willingness to compensate employees fairly in a competitive market. And taking steps to modify your salary structure as needed goes a long way toward becoming a desirable employer.