Does a company have to offer life insurance coverage to its employees?

Compliance
A 401k is a retirement savings plan offered by an employer to assist employees with their retirement savings options.
December 14, 2023
A 147c letter is a document from the IRS verifying a company’s EIN. It is sometimes called an “EIN confirmation letter.”
Creditable Coverage (COCC) is a document your previous insurance carrier provides that proves your insurance has ended.
