Home Trends & Insights

Compliance

Does a company have to offer life insurance coverage to its employees?

January 9, 2017 ·

Does a company have to offer life insurance coverage to its employees?
TriNet Team

Best practices from our HR experts

Life insurance is an optional employment perk that does not have to be offered to any employees. If a company offers life insurance, there is no minimum or maximum amount of coverage that must be offered.

