Ever been curious about the US cities with the highest salaries? Perhaps unsurprisingly, salaries range widely from location to location, making one’s home address arguably more important than one’s qualified skillset in terms of earnings potential.
The national average salary, calculated across all occupations and all regions, is $50,620. But if you want to make more than that, there are more than a few ways to boost your paycheck.
You could, of course, wait for a raise and promotion.
Alternatively, you could move to San Francisco, a city that boasts a 153% markup on the national average pay take home. In “The City by the Bay,” a small business account manager makes $65,000 per year compared to an account manager in Peoria, Illinois with the same level of experience who makes $52,500. Or what about Boston? If you can endure bitter winters, you could see a 137% bump in your paycheck by becoming an east-coaster.
To determine the difference in salary rates for each city compared to the national average, we used BLS data and calculated a multiplier which reveals whether a city is above, below, or right at the national average for pay. For example, if the multiplier equaled 1, it meant the average salary for that city was exactly 1 x $50,620, whereas if the multiplier was 1.25, it would be 1.25 x $50,620. A number below 1, like .75 would indicate a below-average local salary. With this bit of data crunching, we determined the 20 US cities with the highest salaries.
Average salary: $77,448
Multiplier: 1.53
Average salary: $76,942
Multiplier: 1.52
Average salary: $70,868
Multiplier: 1.4
Average salary: $70,361
Multiplier: 1.39
Average salary: $69,349
Multiplier: 1.37
Average salary: $67,324
Multiplier: 1.33
Average salary: $66,312
Multiplier: 1.31
Average salary: $65,299
Multiplier: 1.29
Average salary: $64,287
Multiplier: 1.29
Average salary: $63,781
Multiplier: 1.27
Average salary: $63,275
Multiplier: 1.26
Average salary:$62,768
Multiplier: 1.25
Average salary: $62,768
Multiplier: 1.24
Average salary: $62,768
Multiplier: 1.24
Average salary: $60,744
Multiplier: 1.24
Average salary: $$60,237
Multiplier: 1.19
Average salary: $59,225
Multiplier: 1.2
Average salary: $59,225
Multiplier: 1.19
Average salary: $58,213
Multiplier: 1.17
Average salary: $57,706
Multiplier: 1.17
Average salary: $57,684
Multiplier: 1.14
Local impact on employee pay is generally a byproduct of a combination of things including: costs of living, the competitiveness of the job market, legacy pay that creates present salary benchmarks, and a host of other things like: educational opportunities, resources, local economic wealth, and more. You'll notice these same patterns in the above cities with the highest salaries.
Employers use localized pay averages to calculate how much they’ll need to pay local talent. It can also be important in:
To get more specific about the costs of particular roles, and account for things like experience levels or specific job titles, businesses can use compensation benchmarking tools.