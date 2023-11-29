How does an employee roll over a 401k from a previous company?

Employees need to rollover their old 401ks themselves; employers cannot do it for them. The first few steps include the employee contacting their former employer or retirement plan provider and notifying them that they would like to transfer/rollover their 401k to their current employer or other retirement plan provider. The employee should follow the instructions from their new employer or new retirement plan provider to open a new account and then follow the transfer/rollover steps provided by their former employer or retirement plan provider.