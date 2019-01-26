5. Plan ahead to assess results

The objective of the human capital plan is to maximize the value of a company’s investment in people. This means you should think ahead about what you are trying to achieve and what your desired results might look like.

Plan for what results you expect.

Determine how you will assess your performance, and what your benchmarks are for success.

Case Study: Healthcare Institution Improves Customer Experience

One of TriNet’s clients was a healthcare institution experiencing significant turnover, much of it unplanned. Because the company did not have an effective performance system, they were paying a lot of severance just to minimize their risk as employees were terminated.

What they were trying to improve was the patient experience. Having patients see different caregivers every time did not help, so reducing turnover could clearly impact the business. Their immediate short-term goal was to understand:

Their current turnover rate

Turnover costs

Severance costs

Once all these factors were analyzed, they put a plan into action and were able to see reduced turnover and reduced severance costs, along with improved scores from their patients based on their patient experience.

Improving the Hiring Process Reduces Turnover

Another example: one TriNet client was experiencing significant turnover in its non- exempt workforce. Research revealed that the executive team needed to improve the hiring process and make better hiring decisions. The company took the following concrete actions:

They improved their candidate interview process by letting candidates see what the work environment was actually like

They used an assessment tool to assess the candidate’s fit in the organization

TriNet evaluated the cost associated with the company’s turnover. Part of it was overtime cost, recruiting costs, and training costs. TriNet also evaluated the cost of training people to use the assessment tool for future job candidates. At the end of the year, turnover was down and the company saw a return on its investment.

In each of these cases, companies began the project by planning for their expected result—and then determined how to assess whether their actions were successful or not.

6. This work is too important to be left to HR

Many small businesses do not have HR teams or may have less experienced HR managers, but even in regards to larger businesses staffed with complete HR departments, the human capital plan needs to be led by management. It is important to have business leaders involved and participating both in planning and implementation. They have to be willing participants and champions or it will not work.

For many businesses today, one of the largest costs is the people costs – it is a major cost but also a major opportunity. When you involve your company’s business leaders in a human capital plan, help them understand both the business issues involved as well as what needs to be done from a human capital point of view—but then you also have to put measures in place so they are held accountable. Communicate to business leaders that workforce success, operational success and customer success are just as important as making the numbers.

7. It is a process, not just an event

As the human capital plan moves forward, there will be ongoing adjustments needed. Allow for those adjustments to take place.

For example, you may have determined that you need to hire five salespeople to drive new business in an expanded territory. You have determined how this will be done and what the market rate is for their skill sets. But as you go you may need to adjust—maybe you need more than five people after all, or you have to modify the compensation.

Ongoing adjustments are necessary but it is also important to do a formal review of the whole human capital plan periodically. A good time frame is every quarter—long enough to get something substantive done, but not so long that you are far removed from what happened.

8. Don’t do too many things: limit and prioritize

You will need to prioritize your actions based on value and ease of implementation. Ask these two questions:

How valuable would this be for the business?

How difficult or easy is it to implement?

Logically, you concentrate your initial efforts on those actions that have high value and are easiest to do. The actions that have high value but are more difficult to do will require the most planning and the largest investment—though usually these are the ones that give you the most pay-off. Prioritizing and limiting to a few initiatives is critical.

9. Create a value chain

Create the value chain from the business goal to the individual actions you will take to reach that goal. A few questions to ask:

What are the human capital issues that are in the way?

What is the capability I need to build to achieve the business goal?

A Hypothetical Case Study: Increase Sales

Let's say your goal is to increase sales in the Northeast by 20% to 5 million dollars. You face issues such as turnover and low productivity in your sales force, as your people confront powerful competitors with more effective sales teams. What is the capability you need to build to reach your business goal? What actions do you need to take?

Some human capital solutions may include hiring more people, implementing a new compensation plan, and revamping the sales training process to reduce the time to productivity.

The result should be that your sales go up, but you can also measure interim actions such as your time to productivity, your turnover, and the strength of your sales pipeline. These interim actions come before your business goal is achieved.

Creating that value chain from the business goal to actions taken means you think about and add value every step of the way. This simple process is flexible enough to encompass more sophisticated business goals and human capital issues.

10. Do the HC planning from the outside in

Remember also that it is always about the customer! You need to think about what you are trying to achieve for the customer. As you come from the outside in, examine the processes and capabilities you will need to have to create the ultimate customer experience.

Some questions you need to ask:

What experience do I need to create for the customer?

What products or services do I need to have to satisfy the customer?

Think about revenue per employee and cost per employee in the context of what you are trying to achieve for your customer. That should lead to the financial results that you want. It also leads to a differentiation.

The Bottom Line: A Good Plan is Unique

It is much more difficult to copy workforce capability than it is to copy a marketing program or a product. And the reality is, you don’t really want to copy anyone else’s human capital plan.

Rather, you want to build the human capital plan that’s right for your unique situation, business model, and goals. Build your human capital and build the capability of your people. The result is a powerful competitive advantage that cannot be easily replicated in the market place.

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