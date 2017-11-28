Like many of you, the holidays give us at TriNet a time to slow down just a tad to reflect as one year comes to an end, plan for the year ahead and stop to think about all that we are thankful for.

We truly love what we do, which is helping our clients and their businesses succeed. So, with this “attitude of gratitude” in mind, we stopped to ask some of our colleagues for their thoughts on what they truly love about working with TriNet clients and why they are thankful for the opportunity to do so.

We share this with you below in celebration of the work of our clients, as well as other small business leaders and entrepreneurs. We appreciate you—not just during the holidays but all year round.

Becky Jones

I’m thankful that I’m able to have a relationship at all levels with my clients—to help them strategize about their organization’s needs, to walk alongside them in times of challenge and to celebrate their successes. This partnership is so fulfilling and rewarding—to know that we help growing businesses thrive.

Becky Jones

Principal Human Capital Consultant

Erica Baxter Hatori

There are so many reasons I am grateful to work with TriNet clients and I really love what I do. I am constantly amazed at the innovative and meaningful work of our clients and it’s wonderful to be part of their success. I get the opportunity to make connections with lots of interesting people and would even consider many of them friends. There is no better professional satisfaction than being able to take your skills, knowledge and experience to make a difference to an entrepreneur as they go after their dreams!

Erica Baxter Hatori

Senior Benefits Consultant

Anthony Miller

I work with our life sciences clients and am constantly amazed at the work they are doing to cure diseases and improve mankind. Their passion, vision and tenacity motivates me every day.

Anthony Miller

National VP, Life Sciences

Burton M. Goldfied

I am grateful to come to work every day and witness the country’s most innovative entrepreneurs achieve their dreams. Our clients are having a positive impact on the world around us and I am fortunate that I can be part of their journey. I not only get to work with amazing clients but I also work with some of the most passionate, hardworking, dedicated professionals I have ever met.

Burton M. Goldfield

President and CEO

Steve Apfelberg

It is a privilege to work with our amazing clients. Be it improving childhood education, decreasing gun violence, fighting cancer or so many other high-value deliverables, these small and midsize companies are improving the world. I am inspired by the gusto they display in executing the hard work to make their vision a reality.

Steve Apfelberg

VP, Marketing

Mike Travers

The opportunity to work with our clients and worksite employees when I visit them onsite during open enrollment meetings is truly satisfying. Benefits are so difficult to manage and there is a lot involved in determining what selections to make. It is gratifying to impart some knowledge and guidance to individuals as they make their elections.

Mike Travers

Senior Benefits Consultant

Natalie Kramer

So many of our clients are focusing on solving significant world problems and I have the fortunate opportunity to provide greater exposure into their meaningful missions. Recent clients I had the privilege of working with include a foundation that invests in military veterans through academic scholarships and another client who is working to minimize the environmental impact of our daily commute by way of a wheel that turns every bike into an electric bike.

Natalie Kramer

Customer Marketing Specialist

Marty Stowe

I am so thankful that I am surrounded by so much talent and enthusiasm—from my team of HR experts and service associates who help our clients with all their HR needs, from the clients themselves and from all of the people who work for our clients. I am constantly meeting folks who inspire, challenge and motivate me to learn and grow. I couldn’t be happier that I get to work with and for such amazing people.

Marty Stowe

VP, Client Services

Mindy Turba

I am filled with gratitude every time I hear a ‘thank you’ and a sigh of relief from my clients and their employees after I educate them on their benefit offerings and simplify the process for them. Being able to make an impact in this way means the world to me.

Mindy Turba

Senior Benefits Consultant

Elizabeth Perlak

I am grateful to work with our clients because I enjoy learning about all the different ventures and ideas our clients have and, at the same time, I get the privilege of helping them to build amazing companies and cultures.

Elizabeth Perlak

Senior Compliance Associate

Catherine Wragg

I am truly thankful to be in a position to have a positive influence on creating the TriNet culture and making it a place where our colleagues feel happy, valued and engaged. I know that happy employees create happy clients and it is very fulfilling to be able to play a role in helping our clients succeed.

Catherine Wragg

Senior VP, Human Resources

Jon Siders

I am so grateful to work for TriNet and to help clients make their dreams come true. A recent example of this: my team helped a small but growing packaging and display company offer health insurance and retirement benefits to their employees for the first time. The owner was so happy to be able to offer affordable benefits to his hardworking employees and I got the honor of witnessing this milestone.

Jon Siders

Sales Director, Professional Services

Erin McGinty

I love that I get to be on a team whose work makes it possible for entrepreneurs to bring in and retain great talent and not have to worry about administrative HR tasks. It’s so cool to watch our clients grow and achieve their goals, and to then be able to say to yourself “I was part of that.”

Erin McGinty

Executive Director, Benefits Consulting

Jennifer Gutbezahl

I’m grateful to work with clients who are on the cutting edge of HR in areas like diversity & inclusion and leave policies. These organizations live their missions through supporting their employees and it feels great to be part of their success!

Jennifer Gutbezahl

Human Capital Consultant

Paul Park

I am in awe of the amazing entrepreneurs I work with and how they continuously find new ways to make the world a better place by leveraging technology to create efficiencies.

Paul Park

Sales VP, Technology

Amy Love

Working for TriNet allows me to become immersed in the American spirit of innovation and entrepreneurship. I’m thankful to be part of a company that makes the lives of its customers better. By partnering with TriNet, business owners are empowered to do what they do best, focus on running their company, while having the confidence in knowing that their payroll, benefits, compliance and broader HR solutions are available on demand with TriNet.

Amy Love

VP, Corporate Marketing

Steve Edney

I get a sense of great satisfaction and enjoyment every day working with our clients to help them navigate the complex world of HR so they can achieve their business objectives.

Steve Edney

Sales Consultant, Financial Services

