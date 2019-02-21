It’s a topic employers ask themselves—and us—all the time: What do employees want? And, more to the point: How can I give employees what they want in a way that works for a business of my size so I can attract the top talent I need to succeed? While the unemployment rate in the U.S. is at an all-time low, this question becomes more important than ever for small and medium size businesses (SMBs).
One thing employees want is the flexibility to handle many of their vital HR tasks—especially in regard to their payroll, employee benefits, flexible spending account and expense management—while still attending to their lives outside the office.
Modern workers need the freedom to manage their HR anytime, anywhere. Below is more information on how employers can help provide their team with the flexibility they demand while meeting their own business goals.
Life and work don’t just happen between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. For a growing business, this can be especially true. Entrepreneurs and their employees often have work hours around the clock. Employers who utilize technology to accommodate their teams’ HR needs are better equipped for recruitment and business success.
Imagine a world where you can:
The good news is these important HR tasks, and many more, are available at your employees’ fingertips through the latest version of TriNet Mobile.
Key features of the updated TriNet Mobile include:
The redesigned TriNet Mobile app gives business owners and employees the freedom and flexibility to manage their HR anytime, anywhere. This real-time HR technology access can help streamline business processes, attract and retain talent who want better mobile capabilities and robust technology offerings from their employer, and empower SMBs to focus on what matters most—growing their business.
TriNet Mobile is available for download on iOS and Android.
