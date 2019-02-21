InsightsHow to Attract Modern Employees in the Digital Age
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HR Essentials

How to Attract Modern Employees in the Digital Age

February 21, 2019・3 mins read
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How to Attract Modern Employees in the Digital Age

It’s a topic employers ask themselves—and us—all the time: What do employees want? And, more to the point: How can I give employees what they want in a way that works for a business of my size so I can attract the top talent I need to succeed? While the unemployment rate in the U.S. is at an all-time low, this question becomes more important than ever for small and medium size businesses (SMBs).

One thing employees want is the flexibility to handle many of their vital HR tasks—especially in regard to their payroll, employee benefits, flexible spending account and expense management—while still attending to their lives outside the office.

Modern workers need the freedom to manage their HR anytime, anywhere. Below is more information on how employers can help provide their team with the flexibility they demand while meeting their own business goals. Mobile recruiting aligns perfectly with this trend, as more job seekers expect to apply, interview, and manage their application processes all from their smartphones.

The importance of convenience and flexibility to modern employees

Life and work don’t just happen between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. For a growing business, this can be especially true. Entrepreneurs and their employees often have work hours around the clock. Employers who utilize technology to accommodate their teams’ HR needs are better equipped for recruitment and business success.

Imagine a world where you can:

  • Check your latest paystub without leaving your daughter’s soccer game.
  • Reach a colleague on a Saturday, whom you need to get in touch with right away, without having to call around for their phone number.
  • Verify your expense report has been approved while out to dinner with friends.

The good news is these important HR tasks, and many more, are available at your employees’ fingertips through the latest version of TriNet Mobile.

TriNet Mobile as a solution for today’s workforce

Key features of the updated TriNet Mobile include: 

  • A redesigned user interface and navigation for an improved user experience.
  • Detailed pay history, with in-depth paycheck comparisons.
  • Access to benefits coverage information and member identification cards from certain medical insurance providers.
  • Flexible spending account overview with last four digits of active card information, a current balance summary and a list of covered family members. 1
  • Detailed company directory with colleague contact details.
  • In-app messaging for team members to communicate.
  • Summary and approval status for recent expense reports.

The redesigned TriNet Mobile app gives business owners and employees the freedom and flexibility to manage their HR anytime, anywhere. This real-time HR technology access can help streamline business processes, attract and retain talent who want better mobile capabilities and robust technology offerings from their employer, and empower SMBs to focus on what matters most—growing their business.

TriNet Mobile is available for download on iOS and Android.

1 Available for most users.

Support Employees at Every Stage

From hiring to development to retention.

This article is for informational purposes only, is not legal, tax or accounting advice, and is not an offer to sell, buy or procure insurance. It may contain links to third-party sites or information for reference only. Inclusion does not imply TriNet’s endorsement of or responsibility for third-party content.
TriNet Team

TriNet Team

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