Table of contents
- 1.The foundation: why this matter
- 2.Insight 1: Cash Flow
- 3.Best practices to consider
- 4.Real-world example
- 5.Insight 2: Strategic Technology Investments
- 6.Best practices to consider
- 7.Real-world example
- 8.Insight 3: Performance Tracking
- 9.Best practices to consider
- 10.Real-world example
- 11.Connecting these insights
- 12.Leadership mindset in volatility
- 13.Real-world insights
- 14.Conclusion
- 15.Interested in Learning More About Uncertainty in the Workplace and How to Manage It?
Small and midsize businesses (SMBs) know that volatility is no longer the exception—it’s the new normal. From global supply chain disruptions and rising interest rates to unpredictable customer demand, business leaders are being tested in real time. While large enterprises often rely on deep reserves and expansive teams to weather turbulence, small businesses must take a more focused and disciplined approach.
That’s where these insights come in. By developing a repeatable set of strategies for cash flow, smart technology investments, and performance tracking, SMBs can be better positioned to stay stable and be ready to seize opportunities, even in uncertain times.
This article explores best practices, practical insights, small business tips, and real-world tactics that leaders can consider.
The foundation: why this matter
This article provides timely information in moments of market chaos. Instead of scrambling when markets shift, leaders can use these insights to support them with predetermined financial principles and decision-making.
- Predictability in uncertainty: With a structured framework, it helps you to respond thoughtfully rather than reactively.
- Alignment across teams: Finance, operations, and leadership to align language and prioritize the same company goals.
- Scalable resilience: Once built, it can evolve as the business grows—what works for 20 employees can be adapted for 200.
Think of it as building muscle memory for your company: when disruption hits, you already know how to pivot.
Insight 1: Cash Flow
Cash flow is the lifeblood of any business, but it becomes especially critical in volatile markets. Many profitable companies fail because they run out of cash—not because they run out of customers.
Best practices to consider
- Scenario planning
Model cash flow under three scenarios: best case, expected case, and worst case. This helps you anticipate risks and create contingency plans.
- Example: If customer payments slow by 20%, what expenses can you reduce quickly without disrupting operations?
- Look for ways to tighten the cash conversion cycle
Explore opportunities to reduce the time between paying suppliers and receiving payment from customers.
- Negotiate longer payment terms with vendors.
- Encourage early customer payments with discounts.
- Automate invoicing to reduce lag time.
- Maintain liquidity buffers
Aim to have 3–6 months of operating expenses accessible in cash or near-cash assets. Even if credit lines are available, markets often tighten lending during volatility.
- Prioritize essential spending
Differentiate between “growth” and “survival” expenses. Keep investing in areas that support revenue (customer support, critical R&D) while putting nonessential projects on hold.
Real-world example
During the early pandemic shutdowns, restaurants with clear cash visibility—who knew exactly how many days they could operate with reserves—were able to negotiate rent deferrals and restructure supplier contracts. Those without such clarity faced significant challenges in the weeks that followed.
Insight 2: Strategic Technology Investments
Volatility tempts leaders to freeze spending, but smart technology investments can be the difference between stagnation and resilience. The key is strategic selection—not adopting every shiny tool, but targeting solutions that deliver measurable efficiency.
Best practices to consider
- Automate repetitive tasks
- Cloud-based payroll, HR, and benefits platforms can reduce administrative burden and support compliance.
- Accounting automation software streamlines reconciliation and processes.
- Enhance financial visibility
- Real-time dashboards can help leadership monitor expenses, revenue, and KPIs daily, not monthly.
- Tools and specialized SMB ERP solutions can help provide consolidated reporting.
- Scale customer engagement
- CRM platforms can help small teams to personalize communication at scale.
- AI-powered chatbots can help extend customer support capacity.
- Cloud infrastructure over capital expenditure
Consider minimizing large upfront hardware purchases by exploring subscription-based software and services that scale with usage. This can help manage cash and keep things flexibility.
Real-world example
A regional logistics firm invested in a route-optimization platform during a fuel price spike. The upfront cost was significant, but within six months, fuel savings exceeded the software investment, freeing cash flow to reinvest in growth.
Insight 3: Performance Tracking
In volatile markets, what gets measured gets managed. SMBs that track performance consistently are generally in a better position to spot signs of issues early and respond more quickly.
Best practices to consider
- Define critical KPIs
Focus on 5–7 key metrics instead of drowning in data. Examples:
- Cash burn rate
- Gross margin
- Accounts receivable turnover
- Customer acquisition cost (CAC)
- Employee productivity metrics
- Adopt rolling forecasts
Replace static annual budgets with rolling 12-month forecasts updated quarterly. This can help keep planning aligned with real-world changes.
- Create a dashboard culture
Make metrics visible to leadership and teams. A shared dashboard supports accountability and keeps the organization aligned.
- Track opportunity metrics, not just risk
Volatility brings growth potential. Track signals like competitor exits, market share shifts, or customer demand changes that might create expansion opportunities.
Real-world example
An e-commerce startup used rolling forecasts to anticipate supply chain disruptions. When inventory levels flagged, the team shifted marketing spend from “sold out” items to alternative SKUs. This proactive adjustment sustained revenue while competitors lost sales.
Connecting these insights
The most valuable insights don’t live in silos—they’re connected and shared across teams.
- Cash flow informs tech decisions: If liquidity is tight, prioritize automation tools that can help directly reduce costs.
- Tech investments support performance tracking: Cloud dashboards pull financial and operational data into one view.
- Performance tracking protects cash flow: By identifying lagging receivables early, you can be in a better position to preserve liquidity.
Think of the three insights as a triangle—each side reinforcing the others to build financial resilience.
Leadership mindset in volatility
Even the best insights require the right leadership mindset.
- Transparency with teams: Consider sharing financial realities openly, if able—employees often rise to the occasion when they understand the stakes.
- Discipline over panic: Stay grounded and follow established plans. Knee-jerk reactions can disrupt carefully built stability.
- Opportunity-seeking: Volatility can punish the unprepared but reward the agile. Leaders who take a thoughtful approach to risk are often well-positioned to pursue growth opportunities when the landscape shifts.
Real-world insights
- Cash is king
Look for opportunities to strengthen liquidity reserves; negotiate supplier terms and accelerate receivables.
- Tech can be a lifeline
Consider your technology budgets—and prioritize automation, visibility, and customer tools that can deliver quick returns.
- Data is the compass
Leverage rolling forecasts and KPI dashboards to spot both risks and opportunities faster.
- Adaptability is advantage
Volatility can be permanent; businesses with insights are often able to adapt and even thrive while others scramble.
Conclusion
In today’s business climate, volatility is not a passing storm—it’s the weather forecast. For small and midsize businesses, these insights provide a way to navigate uncertainty without losing direction. By supporting cash flow, making smart technology investments, establishing benchmarks and tracking performance rigorously, leaders can turn instability into a platform for growth.
When volatility hits, the winners will be those who already have a plan—and the discipline to execute it.
TriNet Team
