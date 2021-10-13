Why Benefits Benchmarking Is Important for Employers

What is benefits benchmarking and why use it?

Evaluating ROI and benefits strategy

Finding top talent is a challenge. But retaining them can take just as much work, if not more. Offering competitive salaries just isn't enough anymore. More and more job seekers often choose where they apply based upon the benefits package. Health insurance, employee assistance programs, mental health services, bonuses, work-from-home opportunities, and retirement savings are just a few of the popular benefits programs. But just knowing the different programs isn't enough. It's far more valuable to know how your specific benefits offerings compare to those of your competitors. Employee benefits benchmarking data can provide insights into your plan performance, employee benefits data and participation, and other key measurements. This data can help you and your HR department determine which plans are the best fit for your business.In brief, benefits benchmarking is an analysis of how your employee benefits offerings compare to those of other employers in your industry or in similar industries. It takes several factors into account, including total benefits costs, cost-sharing measures, plan designs, voluntary offerings, and worker’s compensation. Depending on the data used in the analysis, you may be able to view costs and savings on a granular level. For example, it's not uncommon to be able to break down benefits data based on geography, job title, and industry. While benefits benchmarking can be costly at times, there are a number of benefits to using this data.One of the most important benefits of benchmarking is that it allows employers to measure their return on investment (ROI). For example, employers can better evaluate their benefits spending and see if it is helping them with employee retention or recruitment.

Find undiscovered competitors

Spot and adapt to trends

You may also spot gaps in your current benefits packages, which can cause you to lose top talent to competitors. On the other hand, you may be offering more benefits than what is necessary, causing you to spend more each year. Having a measurement tool in place allows you to discern if you need to improve your benefits packages or scale back.Another benefit of benchmarking is that it may allow you to discover competitors that you didn’t know existed. Oftentimes employers focus their attention on those they believe to be their biggest competitors. This can allow other emerging competitors to go undetected. Comprehensive and industry-specific benefits benchmarking reports can help you identify these potential competitors and develop strategies to stay ahead.A solid benchmarking report acts as the pulse of the workforce. The data collected can help you understand how your employees may be feeling and help you determine your benefits strategy. For example, according to an internal survey of 1,100 small business employees, we discovered that health insurance continued to be the most desired benefit. However, there are shifts in what plans businesses are investing in. For years, Health Maintenance Organizations (HMOs) and Preferred Provider Organization (PPOs) have been the most common types of plans. But more and more employers are switching to High Deductible Health Plans (HDHP). These reports also contain specific numbers to rising costs, regulations, and potential ways to offset rising costs in benefits.

