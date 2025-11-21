Business owners know the importance of HR and the crucial role an HR team plays in management, employee engagement, recruitment, and job satisfaction. It's a necessary part of the business process.

However, they might not be aware of the many options out there for managing a human resources department. Does it make more sense to keep HR and workforce management in house vs. outsource?

This article will walk you through four possible HR solutions and outline the advantages and disadvantages of each. We'll also provide practical tips on how to decide which option is best for your business and your workforce.

HR option #1: Handling human resources yourself

Many business owners start their journey as an employer by handling HR themselves or by having a member of their team—such as an office manager or in-house accountant—handle basic HR tasks like payroll and new employee paperwork.

Advantages

Greater control. If you have the time and desire to be involved in the HR aspect of your business, then handling basic HR duties in-house can give you full control.

If you have the time and desire to be involved in the HR aspect of your business, then handling basic HR duties in-house can give you full control. A cheaper alternative for start-ups and small businesses. Doing HR yourself or assigning it to someone whom you already are paying can save resources, at least in the short-term. If your business is very small and you plan to keep it that way, this may be a viable option for you.

Disadvantages

Takes the business focus away from the company’s core responsibilities. Most business owners do not start a company because they are passionate about HR. For the sake of efficiency, your focus should be on the big picture, not on managing HR.

Most business owners do not start a company because they are passionate about HR. For the sake of efficiency, your focus should be on the big picture, not on managing HR. Difficult to scale. An employer with a handful of employees might be able to maintain control over the company’s HR needs. That changes when business starts booming and they need to hire more employees and must deal with issues they are not prepared to handle. Most businesses want to grow, so HR scalability is an important part of strategic planning.

An employer with a handful of employees might be able to maintain control over the company’s HR needs. That changes when business starts booming and they need to hire more employees and must deal with issues they are not prepared to handle. Most businesses want to grow, so HR scalability is an important part of strategic planning. Compliance risk. Employment-related rules and requirements that affect small and midsize businesses (SMBs) are constantly changing. This makes workplace compliance difficult, even with an HR team. Penalties for non-compliance can include hefty fines, lawsuits and even criminal charges.

Employment-related rules and requirements that affect small and midsize businesses (SMBs) are constantly changing. This makes workplace compliance difficult, even with an HR team. Penalties for non-compliance can include hefty fines, lawsuits and even criminal charges. Limited expertise. We can all agree that HR is a difficult topic to master. For example, are you on top of the latest changes in the Affordable Care Act? Do you know what to do if one of your employees files a sexual harassment claim against their manager? Do you know whether your company needs new HR policies or an employee handbook—or even why you might need them? Designating someone in house to “pinch hit” on HR serves as a band-aid, at best. A lack of expertise could create expensive problems.

HR option #2: Hire an in-house HR team

Another option is to go beyond option #1 and to keep HR in-house by hiring someone with skills, training and experience in HR (or a team of HR professionals) who works for your company and focuses strictly on your HR needs.

Advantages

Satisfies any desire for control. As with option #1, if a business owner really wants tight control over their HR, this is one way to keep it.

As with option #1, if a business owner really wants tight control over their HR, this is one way to keep it. May make sense for larger companies. For companies with hundreds of employees who are growing out of their SMB phase, it may very well make good business sense, from a cost-benefit point of view, to create an in-house HR department.

For companies with hundreds of employees who are growing out of their SMB phase, it may very well make good business sense, from a cost-benefit point of view, to create an in-house HR department. Cohesive company culture. An in-house HR department, especially staffed with existing employees, can keep HR closely aligned with company culture. Because they are in-office, they can be connected with organizational culture in real time.

Disadvantages

Can be pricey. An experienced and knowledgeable HR professional or a team of HR professionals does not come cheap—and you’re solely responsible for their compensation. It takes a certain level of revenue to justify this option.

An experienced and knowledgeable HR professional or a team of HR professionals does not come cheap—and you’re solely responsible for their compensation. It takes a certain level of revenue to justify this option. Still takes the business focus away from the company’s core responsibilities. In-house HR means more employees—and managing more employees usually results in less time focusing on your core business.

HR option #3: Outsourcing HR to multiple vendors

If you’ve decided against handling HR in house, then the clear choice is to outsource. Outsourcing HR presents two options, which we’ll discuss in the remainder of this article. The first outsourcing option is to hire multiple vendors to fulfill your HR needs.

This means one vendor for payroll outsourcing, one vendor for benefits, maybe another to help with compliance and so on.

Advantages

Helps with scalability. This option can be more scalable than having in-house HR because you don’t have to worry about staffing and integrating new HR personnel while you’re busy running your business.

This option can be more scalable than having in-house HR because you don’t have to worry about staffing and integrating new HR personnel while you’re busy running your business. Helps in mitigating risk. Hiring professional vendors allows you to tap into HR expertise that you might not get from handling HR in-house.

Hiring professional vendors allows you to tap into HR expertise that you might not get from handling HR in-house. Flexibility to choose the features you need. Hiring multiple vendors may make it easier to select—and pay for—only the services you absolutely need.

Hiring multiple vendors may make it easier to select—and pay for—only the services you absolutely need. Cost. By choosing only the features you need, this option can help optimize operation costs while enhancing organizational development overall.

Disadvantages of outsourcing HR to multiple vendors

Multiple vendors still create additional work. Just as overseeing an in-house HR team means more work for you, having to juggle different HR service providers can be cumbersome. It can also cost time and money to research and select multiple vendors, as well as to monitor their performance and manage agreement renewals.

Just as overseeing an in-house HR team means more work for you, having to juggle different HR service providers can be cumbersome. It can also cost time and money to research and select multiple vendors, as well as to monitor their performance and manage agreement renewals. May not understand your business. Each vendor might be expert at handling a particular HR function. None of them, however, may understand the particular needs of SMBs or of companies in your industry.

HR option #4: Hiring a PEO as a single-vendor solution

A professional employer organization (PEO) is a comprehensive-vendor solution that provides SMBs with human resources services such as payroll processing, payroll tax administration, employee benefits, workers’ compensation and HR expertise. When working with a PEO for HR services, your company enters into a co-employment relationship.

Under a co-employment business model, certain responsibilities are contractually allocated between the PEO and its clients. This model allows the clients’ employees to receive the full benefit of the PEO’s services, software systems and expertise.

Advantages of outsourcing to a PEO