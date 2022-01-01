Pricing can be complex given the various associated costs with delivering full-service HR. Many vendors offer a bundled amount as a percent of your total payroll, but have you considered social security and unemployment taxes? Is it fair to pay more when you give someone a raise? TriNet is here to help.





Here are a few examples of how our pricing is transparent.







Compare TriNet’s pricing vs. other PEOs







If your employee:

TriNet’s Pricing Model Hybrid Pricing Model

(flat insurance fee +

% of payroll for

admin and taxes)

Bundled Fee Model

(based on % of payroll) Maxes out his or her Social Security deduction Charges go down Stays the same Price stays the same

Gets a raise

Administrative

fees stay the same

Administrative

fees go up

Administrative

fees go up

Reaches the max for unemployment taxes

Charges go down

Stays the same

Stays the same

Elects pre-tax medical deduction

Charges go down on tax related charges

Stays the same

Stays the same





TriNet’s pricing plans are for new clients only and can vary by region, industry, company size and scope of services.