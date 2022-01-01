01_Assets/Icon/UI/menu_darkCreated with Sketch.
Transparent pricing for full-service HR

You know the benefits that full-service HR can bring. However, you should also know the exact cost of your services. TriNet charges a flat fee per-employee-per-month (PEPM) basis1, so your costs are predictable. And because we know you’ll be thrilled with our services, most of our contracts offer flexible terms without a long-term contract.

Payroll Services from TriNet

Full Visibility

Pricing can be complex given the various associated costs with delivering full-service HR. Many vendors offer a bundled amount as a percent of your total payroll, but have you considered social security and unemployment taxes? Is it fair to pay more when you give someone a raise? TriNet is here to help.


Here are a few examples of how our pricing is transparent.


Compare TriNet’s pricing vs. other PEOs


If your employee:
TriNet’s Pricing Model		 Hybrid Pricing Model
(flat insurance fee +
% of payroll for
admin and taxes)
Bundled Fee Model
(based on % of payroll)
Maxes out his or her Social Security deduction Charges go down Stays the same Price stays the same
Gets a raise
 Administrative
fees stay the same
 Administrative
fees go up
 Administrative
fees go up
Reaches the max for unemployment taxes
 Charges go down
 Stays the same
 Stays the same
Elects pre-tax medical deduction
 Charges go down on tax related charges
 Stays the same
 Stays the same


TriNet’s pricing plans are for new clients only and can vary by region, industry, company size and scope of services.

1 Payroll taxes are subject to periodic adjustments by relevant government authorities and this is an estimate based on annual employee wages and wages capped as applicable according to federal and state taxing authority guidelines. PEPM charges applicable as a portion of the rate on each pay cycle run charged per check fee.

The TriNet Advantage

We give you the details—down to the line item—for each element. You see exactly what you pay for each service, tax and benefits component. And, payroll tax costs go down once thresholds like social security and unemployment tax maximums are reached. With TriNet, you get full visibility into your pricing structure and your services.

TriNet Advantage
