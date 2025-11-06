TriNet Team
Best practices from our HR experts
570 Articles - Page 2
Compliance
Printable List of 2026 & 2025 U.S. Federal Holidays
Consider these yearly federal and state holidays when building your company’s holiday schedule and PTO policy.
December 3, 2025 ・5 mins read
Read more
Benefits
What is an ERISA Qualified Plan?
December 3, 2025 ・4 mins read
Read more
HR Outsourcing
Q&A: What Are the Benefits of a PEO for Startups?
Discover how a PEO for startups can streamline HR, support compliance and support growth, allowing focus on innovation and rapid scalability.
December 2, 2025 ・5 mins read
Read more
Benefits
Understanding Simple Cafeteria Plans for Small Businesses
A cafeteria plan must offer employees a choice between at least one taxable benefit (e.g, cash) and one nontaxable benefit.
December 2, 2025 ・7 mins read
Read more
HR Outsourcing
How Can PEO Services Help My Business and Company Culture?
Discover how payroll processing outsourcing enhances efficiency, optimizes costs, and supports compliance for your business.
December 1, 2025 ・13 mins read
Read more
Talent
9 Tips to Build Wellness into Your Business
Employers who implement workplace wellness programs can see improved morale and productivity. Additionally, these programs can help organizations attract and retain top talent.
December 1, 2025 ・8 mins read
Read more
HR Outsourcing
What to Know About HRO Services for Your Small Business
Learn how HRO services could provide the help you need at an affordable price, freeing up your resources for greater productivity.
November 24, 2025 ・11 mins read
Read more
Payroll
How Payroll Processing Outsourcing Saves Businesses Time and Money
Discover how payroll processing outsourcing enhances efficiency, optimizes costs, and supports compliance for your business.
November 24, 2025 ・6 mins read
Read more
HR Essentials
HR Outsourcing vs. In-house: Which One is Right for Your Business?
If you’re a small business trying to choose between going with HR outsourcing vs. in-house, compare these four popular options.
November 21, 2025 ・10 mins read
Read more
Benefits
How Benefits Administration Outsourcing Can Help You Compete
Benefits administration outsourcing can help businesses make their employees happier and improve the bottom line.
November 20, 2025 ・6 mins read
Read more
HR Outsourcing
Human Resources Support Services Can Go Far Beyond the Basics
HR support services can help businesses enhance workplace culture, workforce management, employee engagement and much more.
November 20, 2025 ・6 mins read
Read more
HR Outsourcing
See How TriNet Can Help You Scale Your Business
Day-to-day HR tasks can drain resources needed to grow your business and hinder your company’s success. To help you get more out of your efforts, consider some of the advantages of outsourcing your human resources.
November 18, 2025 ・1 min read
Read more
SMB Matters
Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) for Small Businesses: What to Measure and Why
Discover the right metrics and key performance indicators (KPIs) to track as a small business. Improve your business with an effective KPI strategy.
November 13, 2025 ・9 mins read
Read more
SMB Matters
7 Small Business Performance Improvement Strategies
Discover seven small business performance improvement strategies to enhance business performance, growth and profitability.
November 12, 2025 ・8 mins read
Read more
Talent
Employee Training, Learning and Development Tips, Trends and More
For businesses that aim to succeed and retain the talent that'll make it happen, employee training and development is a key advantage. Here's how and why.
November 12, 2025 ・11 mins read
Read more
HR Outsourcing
HR Technology Outsourcing: A Boost for Business Efficiency
HR technology outsourcing could enhance efficiency, optimize costs, and support compliance for businesses seeking professional solutions.
November 10, 2025 ・6 mins read
Read more
HR Essentials
How to Find a Reliable HR Consultant
Finding a reliable HR consultant can provide you with what you may need to manage your team like a large corporation without spending lots of dollars on salary and overhead.
November 10, 2025 ・8 mins read
Read more
Talent
Transform Your Employee Relations with HR Outsourcing
Discover how employee relations outsourcing can strengthen workplace culture and drive business success through effective HR practices and compliance support.
November 7, 2025 ・6 mins read
Read more
HR Outsourcing
Global HR Outsourcing: A Solution for Multinational Companies
Explore how global HR outsourcing enhances scalability, efficiency, and supports compliance for multinational companies in diverse markets.
November 7, 2025 ・6 mins read
Read more
HR Outsourcing
Choosing the Right Human Resource Management Solutions
Explore the PEO, ASO and HRIS models to find an human resource management solutions that align with your business's growth and needed support.
November 6, 2025 ・7 mins read
Read more
HR Outsourcing
What HR Outsourcing and Bundled Models Work Best for SMBs?
A wide range of HR outsourcing and bundled models could help you boost efficiency and support compliance. Learn how to choose the right model for your business needs.
November 6, 2025 ・10 mins read
Read more