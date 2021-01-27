Should I Give Employees a Total Compensation Statement?

What is a total compensation statement?

What does a total compensation statement include?

A growing number of employers are giving their employees total compensation statements, also known as total rewards statements. If you’re wondering whether your small business should follow suit, consider the following questions.A total compensation statement is a document that shows an employee’s total compensation/rewards for the year. Though this may sound like a pay stub, it’s not.Pay stubs are concerned with gross-to-net wages — meaning the employee’s gross pay, deductions, and take-home pay for the pay period. Moreover, pay stubs tend to focus on direct payments, which are payments made directly to the employee, such as hourly wages or salary, bonus, and vacation pay. They do not reveal most forms ofcompensation — which include hidden cost shouldered by the employer for providing benefits and perks.Total compensation statements, however, reveal the employee’s total compensation package, which includes both directindirect compensation. Unlike pay stubs, which are produced on a pay period basis, total compensation statements are issued annually.

Salary, or hourly wages



Medical, dental, and vision insurance



401(k) plan



Paid leave for sick, personal, vacation, bereavement, jury duty, voting, military, and family and medical purposes



Health reimbursement arrangement



Flexible spending account



Health savings account



Dependent care assistance program



Employee assistance program



Tuition assistance



Adoption assistance



Disability insurance



Life insurance



Stock options



Bonuses



Relocation assistance



Accident insurance



Pet insurance



Legal assistance



Onsite childcare



Employer-provided meals



Financial wellness program



Concierge services



Discount programs



Matching gift program



Learning and development opportunities



Career-advancement opportunities



Mobile phone



Company vehicle



Company equipment



A total compensation statement is a personalized document. Therefore, what should go in the statement depends on the types of compensation the employee receives. At all times, the intent is to give the employee a complete view of the annual value of their pay and benefits.Although indirect compensation is often associated with voluntary benefits and perks, it also includes mandated benefits, such as the employer's portion of Social Security and Medicare taxes plus workers compensation payments.Regardless of which items you offer, the total compensation statement should show the total amounts paid directly to and indirectly on behalf of the employee. When designing the statement, you can create separate headings for "Direct Compensation" and "Indirect Compensation." Under each of those headings, state (row by row) the name of the compensation and the corresponding value.

How many employers offer total compensation statements?

What are the benefits of a total compensation statement?



Provides employees with greater access to compensation information





Highlights the employer's true investment in the employee





Helps employees to see whether they’re being paid fairly



The practice is catching on, albeit slowly. According to Payscale’s 2020 Compensation Best Practices survey , 38% of U.S. companies provide total compensation statements. This is a slight increase from the 36% in Payscale's 2019 survey.Below are 3 potential advantages.The statement may be able to answer many of the questions employees have about their pay and benefits, thereby reducing reliance on your HR and payroll teams.Studies conclude that most employees underestimate the value of their total compensation. Often, they acknowledge only direct compensation, not the unseen costs absorbed by the employer.A total compensation statement serves as an “eye-opener,” revealing indirect payments the employee might have overlooked or didn’t know about. They get to see the magnitude of their employer’s investment, which can in turn increase their appreciation, commitment, and loyalty.Research shows that most people do not know whether they are paid fairly. Some individuals, for example, who receive payment above market rate actually believe they are paid at or below market rate.

A total compensation statement helps employees determine whether they receive payment above, at, or below market rate.

What are the disadvantages of a total compensation statement?



Employees may want to know how their statement stacks up against their colleagues’





Employees might not trust the statement





Ensuring employees are paid fairly



Implementing standard procedures for performance reviews and pay raises



Informing employees of the statement’s purpose — i.e. to enhance employees’ knowledge of their compensation (which can help them to make better financial choices)



Letting employees know which benefits are voluntary, and that employees have the option to stop those benefits





Employers may worry about making errors on the statements



Should you provide total compensation statements?