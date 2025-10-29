By plugging in your own average (total benefits ÷ number of employees), you can see how you may compare to others in your industry. This can help small businesses answer the crucial question, “how do I know if I’m potentially overspending or under-investing in benefits?”.

Step 4: Interpret Results for Small Business HR

Once you’ve benchmarked your numbers, it’s time to interpret what it may mean. Here’s a simple framework to help:

✅ Within 30–40% of payroll: You’re in line with most employers. This is likely in the “safe zone” where your benefits program is in a generally comfortable range.

⚠️ Above 40%: You may be overspending. This could be a sign that there may be opportunities to revisit your plan design, cost-sharing approach, or carrier relationships.

⚠️ Below 30%: You may be under-investing in your employees, so there may be opportunities to invest more, which could help support recruitment, retention, and morale.

It’s also important to consider other factors:

Company size matters. Smaller businesses often pay more per employee because they lack the buying power of larger organizations.

Industry matters. If your field is known for richer benefits, cutting corners can leave you at a competitive disadvantage.

Talent strategy matters. Sometimes, going above the benchmark makes sense if benefits are a key differentiator in hiring and retention.

Step 5: Build a Benefits Action Plan

The real value of benchmarking comes when you use it to spark action. The worksheet includes space for you to note key observations, outline opportunities to adjust, and capture questions for your broker or advisor. Some practical steps include:

Revisiting plan design. If costs are too high, explore options like voluntary benefits, or adjusting employer vs. employee contributions.

Rebalancing total rewards. Maybe your employee benefits spend is low, but you offer strong career development or culture perks. A balanced approach is often more sustainable than over-investing in one area.

Engaging advisors. A trusted benefits broker or PEO can help you model contribution strategies and provide insights tailored to your industry and workforce size.

Communicating with employees. Even the best benefits lose impact if employees don't understand or appreciate them. Regularly educate your employees on the full value of their package.

Why this matters now

Employee expectations around benefits have shifted dramatically in recent years. Flexibility, well-being, and financial security are now top priorities, alongside traditional health and retirement benefits. In today’s competitive labor market, small businesses that align benefits with employee needs—while keeping costs in check—are generally in a better position to thrive.

Data from our State of Small Business Employee Benefits campaign shows that benefits are not just a cost center but a critical investment in talent strategy. Employees who feel supported by their benefits are more engaged, more loyal, and more likely to see their employer as a long-term partner in their careers.

For small business leaders, the message is clear: benchmarking isn’t optional—it’s important.

Putting it all together

The Benefits as a Percent of Payroll Worksheet offers SMBs a straightforward, high-level view of their benefits spending, along with benchmarks to help with potential next steps. Here’s how it all comes together:

Calculate your benefits ratio. Get a number that represents your spend as a percentage of payroll. Benchmark nationally and by industry. See how you stack up against benchmark national and industry averages. Interpret your results. Identify whether you’re in line, overspending, or under-investing. Build an action plan. Use insights to optimize costs, strengthen competitiveness, and align benefits with talent strategy.

Ultimately, benchmarking is a starting point—not the finish line. The goal isn’t to match numbers perfectly, but to use them as a springboard for strategic decisions. With relevant insights, small business leaders can turn benefits from a cost challenge into a competitive advantage, helping to reduce the potential risks of under-investing in employee benefits.

Final thoughts

Small business leaders wear many hats: strategist, operator, recruiter, and financial steward. Navigating the complex world of benefits can feel overwhelming, but insights like the Benefits as a Percent of Payroll Worksheet can help provide clarity.

By measuring, comparing, and interpreting your benefits spend, you gain the insights needed to align costs with employee expectations—helping your business in staying competitive and financially balanced.

In the end, offering benefits isn’t just about compliance or keeping up with peers. It’s about sending a message to your employees: We value you, we’re invested in your well-being, and we want you to thrive with us.

That message, backed by thoughtful strategy and clear benchmarks, can be one of the strongest assets in your small business’ growth journey.

FAQs

What percentage of payroll should go to employee benefits?

Most small businesses spend between 30% and 40% of payroll on employee benefits. Staying within this range helps you stay generally aligned with national benchmarks while supporting competitiveness for talent. Spending below 30% may signal under-investment, while above 40% may indicate overspending.

How do I calculate benefits as a percent of payroll?

To calculate:

Add up all employer-paid benefits (health insurance, retirement, paid leave, etc.). Divide that number by your total payroll. Multiply by 100 to get your percentage.

How do benefit costs vary by industry?

Industries differ widely:

Financial & Insurance: ~$13,142 per employee annually

Healthcare & Social Assistance: ~$13,935

Manufacturing: ~$12,598

Construction/Transportation: ~$11,699These averages help small businesses compare their benefits spend to peers.

What’s included in employee benefit costs?

Employee benefits typically include:

Health, dental, and vision insurance

Retirement contributions (401(k), SIMPLE IRA)

Paid leave (vacation, holidays, sick days)

Life insurance, disability insurance, and wellness benefits

How can small businesses optimize benefit costs while maintaining strong retention?

Practical insights include:

Offering tiered health plans or voluntary benefits

Adjusting employer vs. employee contribution levels

Working with a PEO to get access to premium benefits

Communicating benefits value so employees fully understand their package

*Notes on ECEC calculations:

Source: BLS ECEC, March 2025 release.

Used “Total benefits” column in Tables 2–4.

Multiplied cost per hour × 2,080 (40 hrs/week × 52 weeks).

For broad groupings (e.g., “Wholesale/Retail,” “Construction/Agriculture/Transportation,” “Info/Arts & Food”), industry subcategories were combined.

Rounded to nearest whole dollar.

