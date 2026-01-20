Understanding Multiple Employer Plans (MEPs)

Small and mid-sized businesses are rethinking how they offer retirement benefits. Rising administrative costs, growing fiduciary complexity, and persistent employee participation gaps are forcing employers to ask a hard question: Is our current retirement plan actually working?

Together, these signals point to a broader shift in how employers think about retirement benefits — and why MEPs are gaining traction.

Why Employers Are Moving Toward MEPs

1. Lower Costs Through Scale

One of the biggest advantages of an MEP is economies of scale. By pooling participants across many employers, MEPs can often:

Reduce administrative fees

Negotiate more competitive investment pricing

Generally lower per-participant costs compared with single-employer plans

In the Mercer survey, 29% of employers said they are using or considering MEP or PEP structures specifically as a way to reduce costs — a meaningful signal in an environment where benefit expenses continue to rise.

2. Reduced Fiduciary and Administrative Burden

Running a retirement plan isn’t just about offering a benefit — it comes with ongoing responsibilities:

Investment selection and monitoring

Regulatory compliance

Ongoing reporting and disclosures

Managing service providers

For smaller employers in particular, improving governance and fiduciary oversight ranked as a top priority in the Mercer research . MEPs help by shifting much of that burden to a centralized sponsor structure, allowing employers to offer a robust benefit without taking on full administrative complexity.

3. Easier Access to Modern Plan Design Features

Many employers struggle to implement plan features that actually drive employee participation, such as:

Automatic enrollment

Automatic escalation of deferral rates

Immediate or faster eligibility

MEPs often make it easier to implement modern plan design at scale, helping employers close the participation gap without custom-building a plan from scratch.

Why MEPs Are Attractive to Employees

From an employee’s perspective, MEPs can deliver a better retirement experience:

Simpler enrollment with auto-features that remove friction

Lower investment fees, improving long-term outcomes

More institutional-quality investment lineups

Greater confidence that the plan is well-governed and professionally managed

When employees perceive a retirement plan as easy, trustworthy, and valuable, participation tends to follow.

The Bigger Picture: What the Research Is Really Telling Us

The Mercer and Vanguard findings point to a shared reality:

Employers want simpler, more efficient ways to offer competitive retirement benefits

to offer competitive retirement benefits Employees need better plan design to overcome inertia and build long-term savings

MEPs are no longer a niche solution . They are becoming a strategic response to rising costs, governance concerns, and employee retirement readiness challenges.

Why This Matters Now for Small and Mid-Sized Businesses

As competition for talent increases and financial wellness becomes a stronger differentiator, retirement benefits are under more scrutiny than ever. Employers that continue to rely on outdated single-employer plans may find themselves:

Paying more than necessary

Offering plans employees don’t use

Carrying unnecessary fiduciary risk

MEPs offer a way forward — enabling SMBs to provide a scalable, modern retirement benefit that aligns employer efficiency with employee outcomes.

The Bottom Line

MEPs aren’t just a cost-saving mechanism. They represent a shift toward simpler administration, stronger governance, and better participant outcomes. With rising interest from employers and clear evidence that traditional plans aren’t driving participation, MEPs are poised to play a central role in the future of retirement benefits for small and mid-sized businesses.

For employers looking to offer competitive benefits without adding complexity, that shift may already be underway.