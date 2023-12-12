SolutionsHR PlusMobile

Keep employees connected with on-the-go access to HR – any where, any time.

HR in Your Pocket

The TriNet HR Platform mobile app is HR that moves with you.

  • Approve time off
  • Track onboarding progress
  • Offer mobile access to org chart
  • Send reminders via push notifications
Simple, Yet Powerful

See how the TriNet HR Platform mobile app makes it more convenient for employees to complete critical HR tasks.
Onboarding
New hires can sign time-sensitive documents and complete onboarding in the app, so they’re ready to go on day one.
Time Clock
Clocking in and out takes seconds, and geolocation enables better time tracking for field workers.
Time Off
Employees can view time off balances and policies and submit requests in one place.
Paycheck Stubs
View paycheck stubs that break down pay, taxes, bonuses, and more.
Benefits
Give employees access to their insurance cards when they need it. Plus, view account balances for HSA, FSA and commuter benefits.
of
4+ hours

the average time Americans spend on their phone per day. 

89

of Americans check their phones withing 10 of waking up.

* Reviews.org

