HR in Your Pocket

Complete critical tasks from your smartphone with a single, user-friendly mobile app.

  • Approve time off
  • Track onboarding progress
  • Offer mobile access to org chart
  • Send reminders via push notifications
Try Before You Buy

Simple, Yet Powerful

See how our mobile app makes it more convenient for employees to access and manage important HR information.
Onboarding
New hires can sign time-sensitive documents and complete onboarding in the app, so they’re ready to go on day one.
Time Clock
Clocking in and out takes seconds, and geolocation enables better time tracking for field workers.
Time Off
Employees can view time off balances and policies and submit requests in one place.
Paycheck Stubs
View paycheck stubs that break down pay, taxes, bonuses, and more.
Benefits
Give employees access to their insurance cards when they need it. Plus, view account balances for HSA, FSA and commuter benefits.
