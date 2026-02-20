Cybriant
Company size
20-99 Employees
Industry
Technology
Location
Alpharetta, GA
Challenge
Cybersecurity experts struggled with complex HR management as their business expanded, juggling payroll, benefits, and compliance for a growing multi-state workforce.
Solution
TriNet provides the leading technology and support Cybriant needs to manage their local and remote team members, as well as access to more expansive and cost-effective benefits.
Our clients hire us because we're experts in security. We hire TriNet because they're experts in HR, and it saves us time.”
Securing businesses nationwide
Founded in 2015, Cybriant delivers tailored cybersecurity solutions that help businesses proactively manage and mitigate cyber risks.
The team initially tried to manage their HR needs internally but found it both tedious and difficult to oversee all the moving pieces. From attracting talent and onboarding to supporting a growing team across the country, TriNet provides the platform, expertise, and hands-on support that Cybriant needs to manage their talented employees.