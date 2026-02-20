Customer StoriesCybriant

Cybriant

Company size
20-99 Employees

Industry
Technology

Location
Alpharetta, GA

Challenge
Cybersecurity experts struggled with complex HR management as their business expanded, juggling payroll, benefits, and compliance for a growing multi-state workforce.

Solution
TriNet provides the leading technology and support Cybriant needs to manage their local and remote team members, as well as access to more expansive and cost-effective benefits. 

Cyberiant is a cybersecurity service business that helps protect companies from cyber threats, like hackers and bad actors that are trying to either steal their information or ransom their businesses. And one of the things that's unique about our organization is that we can deliver enterprise-grade services wherever you are, whoever you are. And most companies, it's a one-size-fits-all approach in our industry. There's no customization. We don't do it that way. We look at each client and determine what their budget is, what their resources are, what their threats are, and we create a service offering that meshes with those items. Cyberiant was co-founded by myself and our CTO in 2015. And by the end of 2015, we started to hire people. We, today, have 44 employees. Most are here in Atlanta. We have other employees that are in California, in South Carolina, in Michigan. HR is a challenge. We tried managing payroll and benefits ourselves, and besides that being tedious, there's a lot of things that can be dropped. Our clients hire us because we're experts in security. We hire TriNet because they're experts in HR, and it saves us time. The access to benefits that TriNet provides us is definitely an advantage when we're trying to recruit and hire people. In the past, we didn't have nearly as many options, and the affordability wasn't there as well. The TriNet platform provides the ability to handle functions like onboarding in a much more smooth way, where employees can self-onboard to a degree. The TriNet platform is efficient and it's professional, and it saves us time and money using it. One of the things that I liked is they were kind of on the leading edge of technology in the PEO space and the tool set that they had available to us and to our employees. And the other thing I would add is beyond the technology, there's actually good support, right? So we have a liaison that we work with when we have an issue or a question, and they're highly responsive. The future of Cyberiant is to serve more and more larger clients than we had traditionally. And that growth and the expertise required to serve those types of clients is going to require more people. And that will require leaning on a partner like TriNet to enable us to do that seamlessly and effectively.
Our clients hire us because we're experts in security. We hire TriNet because they're experts in HR, and it saves us time.” 
Securing businesses nationwide

Founded in 2015, Cybriant delivers tailored cybersecurity solutions that help businesses proactively manage and mitigate cyber risks.

The team initially tried to manage their HR needs internally but found it both tedious and difficult to oversee all the moving pieces. From attracting talent and onboarding to supporting a growing team across the country, TriNet provides the platform, expertise, and hands-on support that Cybriant needs to manage their talented employees.

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