HR Plus Services

Utilize our specialized team of HR and payroll professionals to help guide you through your most complex challenges.

Explore HR Plus Packages

TriNet’s HR Plus packages offer scalable support for growing companies, from foundational HR services to advanced strategic guidance. Whether you're looking for help with compliance, payroll admin, or employee engagement, our packages are designed to meet you where you are—and help you get where you want to go. 

HR Manager
Comprehensive support for HR and payroll tasks, from a dedicated team of experts. 
Explore Our HR Manager
Payroll Manager
A dedicated payroll manager to handle your payroll runs and tax compliance. 
Explore Our Payroll Manager
Payroll Tax Compliance Manager
Expert assistance with payroll tax account setups and ongoing payroll tax monitoring.
Explore Our Payroll Tax Compliance Manager
HR Advisory
Experts to advise you on HR and payroll.
Explore Our HR Advisory
Meet the Team
Get to know a few of our dedicated team of experienced and certified professionals who help with HR, payroll, and payroll tax tasks, and provide best practices for compliance requirements
Valeria Smith
Valeria Smith
Senior Payroll Core Services Specialist
Courtney Mears
Courtney Mears
Supervisor, Payroll Tax
Lora Patterson
Lora Patterson
Lead HR Advisor
Learn more

All-in-one Software

Our HR platform is included with HR Plus and is accessible to you and your outsourced service team to help automate processes across recruiting, HR, payroll and benefits so you can focus on what matters most — your people.

Take a Tour
All-in-one Software
A platform for everybody
All-in-one HR platform that helps you manage workforce data, onboarding, time tracking, performance management and more.
Explore Our HR Technology
Payroll processing built right in
Three-click payroll automatically syncs data across your platform, resulting in fewer data-entry errors, quicker payroll processing and a happier you.
Explore Our Payroll
Modern benefits administration made easy
With a single dashboard that you, your employees and your brokers share, your open enrollment and benefits admin is easy. Employees enroll in plans right in the mobile app.
Explore Our Benefits Administration
Compliance and risk
Leverage a trusted solution to ensure you’re always within compliance across HR, payroll and benefits regulations. Make administration easy and mitigate risk for your business.
Explore Our Compliance

Service Levels That Scale With Your Business

HR Plus is available at various service levels, allowing you to choose the option that best aligns with the evolving needs of your business.  

HR Manager - Comprehensive support for HR and payroll tasks, from a dedicated team of experts.

Payroll Manager - A dedicated payroll manager to handle your payroll runs and tax compliance.

Payroll Tax Compliance Manager - Expert assistance with payroll tax account setups and ongoing payroll tax monitoring.

HR Advisory - Experts to advise you on HR and payroll.

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HR Manager

Comprehensive support for HR and payroll tasks, from a dedicated team of experts.

For companies that really want to outsource most—if not all—of their HR operations and want to remain the employer of record. The responsibilities of your HR Manager include everything in Payroll Tax Compliance Manager and everything in Payroll Manager plus employee onboarding and offboarding, representing your organization in unemployment claims, calculating taxes, reviewing your policies and procedures, and more.

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Payroll Manager

A dedicated payroll manager to handle your payroll runs and tax compliance.

Your manager will help you stay on top of compliance through expert knowledge of state and federal employer regulations, jurisdiction monitoring, and having the responsibility to process accurate payroll and deductions.

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Payroll Tax Compliance Manager

Expert assistance with payroll tax account setups and ongoing payroll tax monitoring.

Our team of professional tax experts can save your company from penalties and fees by actively monitoring for new and existing accounts, monitoring workforce address and compensation changes and monitoring regulatory changes to payroll jurisdictions that impact your business.

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HR expertise with TriNet

HR Advisory

Experts to advise you on HR and payroll.

Access our team of HR and payroll experts, to answer your HR questions and provide best practices. Our team is ready to connect and provide the guidance you're looking for and get you through those tough questions.

Learn More
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Protecting Your Business Through Reviews

HR Plus reviews help uncover underlying HR and payroll tax issues that sometimes can go unnoticed yet are associated with big consequences. These issues could leave your business open to liability and further penalties or fines. Our team will perform reviews and provide solutions to guide you towards compliance. 
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Tangible benefits, real satisfaction

94

of SMBs agree that HR Plus platform has helped their organization access data and reporting to help inform decisions.

95

of surveyed customers agree that HR Plus platform has helped their organization improve onboarding experience. 

92

of SMBs using Payroll agreed that HR Plus platform helps their company save time and money. 

Source: TechValidate survey of 31 TriNet HR Plus platform users, April 2024

Book a Demo

Know Your Needs. Understand Your Costs.

How much do HR Plus services cost?
How much do HR Plus services cost?

Pricing depends on your number of employees and the service level selected. Visit our pricing page for more information.

Explore HR Plus Pricing
Know your HR needs?
Know your HR needs?

Discover the key factors to your outsourced HR needs before making an investment.

Learn More
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We don’t want to guess when it comes to taking care of our people, especially their pay. The insight and speed of TriNet's advisory service is great!
Erika Archuleta
HR Manager, Chaé Manufacturing
View all stories
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Frequently Asked Questions

What is HR Plus?
HR Plus is TriNet’s Administrative Services Organization (ASO) which combines expert service with comprehensive technology.
How much do HR Plus services cost?
Pricing depends on your number of employees and the service level selected. The pricing is based on a per employee per month (PEPM) model. For detailed pricing, connect with our team.
Are there company size limits?
HR Plus is designed for SMBs, and the typical customer has between 10 and 500 employees. However, there is no employee minimum, you can purchase HR Plus with one employee.
Can I purchase HR Plus as a stand-alone?
No. Each of our service options comes with and is paired with our HR technology platform.
Learn more
What level of service does HR Plus provide?
Our HR Plus services are outsourced services, allowing clients to get dedicated support from HR, payroll and tax specialists.
Are there additional charges and fees?
Add-ons are few and far between with HR Plus. Audits, payroll, benefits admin, COBRA, flex spending admin, performance management, learning management and more are all included with HR Plus. There is a small additional fee for contingent workers, international workers, and for Recruiting, powered by JazzHR.

Learn how TriNet’s comprehensive HR Plus solutions can help your business.

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