Hiring and Onboarding
Our customers have been able to complete new hire onboarding in under 10 minutes.*
- Offer Letters: Click a button to send an offer letter, prepopulated with the offer details and a link for your new hire to accept the offer online. Use one of our offer letter templates or upload your own.
- Background Checks: Our vendor, DISA, provides fast and comprehensive background checks integrated with the TriNet platform.
- Self-Onboarding: Using the TriNet platform or our mobile app, new employees can onboard themselves – including electing benefits and designating a pay method – entirely online.
- Forms W-4 and I-9: Tax documents for new hires are digitally created from the information they provide during onboarding.
- Digital Signatures: Employees can use our digital signature process so that the entire onboarding process is completely paperless.
- Account Provisioning: By using our integration feature, new hires can be provisioned login accounts automatically or applications like Salesforce, Slack, G Suite and more.
Employee Management
Time Off Tracking
Simplify time off tracking, fully customize policies, and let employees request paid time off using their phones or laptops.
- Time Off Policies: Create and manage your company’s PTO policy. This policy will be made available to your employees and automatically fed into other areas of TriNet, including Payroll and Scheduling.
- Manage & Approve Requests: Admins can manage and approve requests, while employees can make requests either on their phone or through the TriNet website, streamlining an often-tedious task.
- Block Out Dates: Set time-off blackout dates to ensure everything runs smoothly on key days in your business.
- Time Off Balance Calculator: Time off is calculated automatically, so employees don’t have to waste company time counting their vacation days.
Business Intelligence
Keep a pulse on the overall health of your organization through reporting tools that show details on:
- Compensation Summaries
Equal Opportunity Statistics
Headcount Activities
Stock Options Granted
Turnover Rates
Documents Management
Worker documents, including tax documents, payroll documents, offer letters, confidentiality agreements, and more, are auto generated and stored within our platform. Control worker access to key information with role-based security.
File, update, and categorize your HR documents, from privacy policies and company handbooks, to non-competes and your own custom documents. Securely collaborate regardless of device.
Compliance
TriNet helps your business stay compliant by automating many of the tasks you’d otherwise need to do manually. Leverage a trusted solution to ensure you’re always within compliance across various regulations.
- Payroll processing
- HR
- Benefits
- Outsourced compliance
Apple & Android Apps
- Give your team access to an HR platform that’s accessible wherever they are — onsite, in the field, on the go, or in the office.
- Employees can access the platform through our Apple or Android apps, making it easier for employees to update their personal information, enroll in benefits, and complete other tasks required by admins.
