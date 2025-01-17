HR PlusHR Features

Core HR Features

Minimize HR headaches so you can get back to building your business.

Connect With Us
Streamline your HR processes
Our all-in-one HR software includes core features that make everyday tasks easier and quicker than ever.
icon_Talent_Retention.svg
Manage every step of the employee journey
From sending offer letters and self-onboarding to dynamic org charts, you have tools to manage your employee lifecycle from recruiting to retiring.
icon_Retirement_&_Voluntary_Benefits.svg
Track and approve time off
Create time off policies, manage requests, and so much more. Plus, time off can be automatically calculated, so employees have full transparency into their time off balance.
icon_Compliance.svg
Keep tabs on your organizational health and manage key documents
Pull reports on pay summaries, headcount activities and more – all while managing worker and company documents.
Getting-New-Hires-Onboard_Laptop_2560.jpg

Hiring and Onboarding

Our customers have been able to complete new hire onboarding in under 10 minutes.*

*Individual business results may vary including results of TriNet clients. 

  • Offer Letters: Click a button to send an offer letter, prepopulated with the offer details and a link for your new hire to accept the offer online. Use one of our offer letter templates or upload your own.
  • Background Checks: Our vendor, DISA, provides fast and comprehensive background checks integrated with the TriNet platform.
  • Self-Onboarding: Using the TriNet platform or our mobile app, new employees can onboard themselves – including electing benefits and designating a pay method – entirely online.
  • Forms W-4 and I-9: Tax documents for new hires are digitally created from the information they provide during onboarding.
  • Digital Signatures: Employees can use our digital signature process so that the entire onboarding process is completely paperless.
  • Account Provisioning: By using our integration feature, new hires can be provisioned login accounts automatically or applications like Salesforce, Slack, G Suite and more.
Learn More

Employee Management

Company Org Chart & Employee Directory: Increase cross-functional communication and company efficiency with dynamic org charts, complete with contact information your employees have chosen to share.
Automated Workflows: Automate busy work with automated workflows for key employee events like promotions, department or team transfers, and terminations.
Employee Information: Employees can update their own information from any device, and their data will automatically sync across the whole platform.
Real-Time Data Syncing: HR, Benefits, Scheduling, and Payroll software are all natively part of TriNet platform. When a change happens in one software, it’s automatically updated everywhere else in the platform, in real time. That means there’s no need to input the same data over and over.
Contingent Workers: The TriNet platform supports your entire workforce, not just your full-time employees. This includes support for freelancers, consultants, and independent contractors.
2560_px_Screen_Cut_HR_07.png

Time Off Tracking

Simplify time off tracking, fully customize policies, and let employees request paid time off using their phones or laptops.

  • Time Off Policies: Create and manage your company’s PTO policy. This policy will be made available to your employees and automatically fed into other areas of TriNet, including Payroll and Scheduling.
  • Manage & Approve Requests: Admins can manage and approve requests, while employees can make requests either on their phone or through the TriNet website, streamlining an often-tedious task.
  • Block Out Dates: Set time-off blackout dates to ensure everything runs smoothly on key days in your business.
  • Time Off Balance Calculator: Time off is calculated automatically, so employees don’t have to waste company time counting their vacation days.
Learn more about time and scheduling
saas-hr-features-Screen_Cut_HR_09.png

Business Intelligence

Keep a pulse on the overall health of your organization through reporting tools that show details on:

  • Compensation Summaries

  • Equal Opportunity Statistics

  • Headcount Activities

  • Stock Options Granted

  • Turnover Rates

saas-hr-features-worker-documents.png

Documents Management

Worker documents, including tax documents, payroll documents, offer letters, confidentiality agreements, and more, are auto generated and stored within our platform. Control worker access to key information with role-based security.

File, update, and categorize your HR documents, from privacy policies and company handbooks, to non-competes and your own custom documents. Securely collaborate regardless of device.

HR-compliance-software-dashboard.jpg

Compliance

TriNet helps your business stay compliant by automating many of the tasks you’d otherwise need to do manually. Leverage a trusted solution to ensure you’re always within compliance across various regulations.

Learn more about all our compliance features
left-phone_iPhone_2560.jpg

Apple & Android Apps

  • Give your team access to an HR platform that’s accessible wherever they are — onsite, in the field, on the go, or in the office.
  • Employees can access the platform through our Apple or Android apps, making it easier for employees to update their personal information, enroll in benefits, and complete other tasks required by admins.

App Store
 
Google Play

Explore Our Other HR Solutions

Performance Management
Performance Management

Help improve employee performance with user friendly and easy to administer tools.

Learn More
People Hub
People Hub

With People Hub, employees and admins can easily communicate and collaborate directly in their HR system of record.

Learn More
Recruiting
Recruiting

Streamline recruiting, hiring, and onboarding top talent.

Learn More

Schedule time to talk with our team about HR Plus services and technology.

Fill out the form and a member of our team will reach out to schedule time for a conversation.
TriNet may use the information you provided above to contact you about our products and services, in accordance with our Privacy Policy. You may update your communication preferences here.