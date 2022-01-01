01_Assets/Icon/UI/menu_darkCreated with Sketch.
TriNet Logo tel:888.874.6388
Services Industries Trends & Insights Our Customers About Us
ArtboardCreated with Sketch.
Overview
Let’s Connect
Home
>
Industries
>
Retail & Wholesale
Home
>
Industries
>
Retail & Wholesale

HR for Retail & Wholesale Businesses

Reduce overhead costs to maintain your competitive edge.

HR solutions for Retail & Wholesale

An HR solution created just for you

The wholesale and retail industries are rife with challenges, from attracting and retaining employees to finding time for lengthy administrative tasks to staying compliant with local laws and regulations. With access to incredible benefits to attract top workers, risk mitigation assistance that will help you maintain compliance and a technology platform that automates many administrative tasks, you can rest assured that your HR solution is working for you.

An HR solution created just for you

Keep costs under control

Because minimizing operational and HR costs is paramount to your success, our robust technology platform offers powerful tools and data analytics you can implement to help you predict overtime expenses, optimize workflows and more. Our solution helps bring down your overall costs so you can stay competitive against large wholesalers and e-commerce giants.

Keep costs under control

0%

Wholesale distributors and manufacturers who plan to improve employee productivity as a means to cut costs.1

1Modern Distribution Management, The Outlook for Wholesale Distribution in 2018 (March 2018).

0%

HR-related expenses due to recruitment costs, including third-party agency fees, background checks and advertising costs, among others.2

1SHRM, 2017 Talent Acquisition Benchmarking Report (Dec 2017).

Take time-consuming activities off your plate

With the experts and technology in place to handle your HR needs, TriNet can help you do more in less time. Get help managing payroll for employees in multiple states—including full-time, part-time and temporary workers—as well as benefits administration, workers’ comp, plus other time-consuming tasks. Free up more time for meetings with potential buyers and sellers.

Take time-consuming activities off your plate

Customer Success Story

Challenge
Navigating regulations related to expanding their Sales, Marketing and Operations teams in the U.S. was a major concern for Brompton leadership.

Solution
TriNet’s comprehensive solution automates many administrative HR tasks and helps them navigate employment regulations for their growing workforce.

Read their full story
Brompton

Maintain workplace safety and compliance

TriNet can help you protect your employees, your business and your bottom line by offering best practices guidance, worksite safety assessments and training, plus comprehensive workers’ comp coverage and claims management when the need arises. And while wholesalers and retailers often operate in multiple states with numerous regulations, you can rely on our substantial industry expertise to help you maintain a safe workplace.

Maintain workplace safety and compliance

Top 3 concerns

A growing talent gap was cited among the top three worries of wholesale distributors and manufacturers for 2018—staffing concerns ranged from “hiring skilled workers” to “finding capable people” to “recruiting new talent.”1

1Modern Distribution Management, The Outlook for Wholesale Distribution in 2018 (March 2018)

Secure and retain top talent

With some of the highest turnover rates of any industry, retailers are constantly on the lookout for new hires—especially during the busy holiday season. Our advanced applicant tracking system can help quickly find and screen qualified candidates, while access to a wide range of benefits can help you secure and retain the best talent. And with tools that streamline many time-consuming tasks like onboarding, scheduling and offboarding, our technology platform enhances your efficiency and adds to your bottom line.

Secure and retain top talent

Working together for you

Explore Our Services

Reviews featured on

Trust Radius
* These reviewers were offered a gift card to thank them for their time irrespective of their opinion.
true { "first_name": "", "last_name": "", "company": "", "email": "", "phone": "", "title": null, "multi_state": null, "bot": "" }

Learn how TriNet’s comprehensive HR solutions can help your business.

Fill out the form and we’ll contact you to set up a time to chat.

Your Information

I have employees in multiple states*

I consent by electronic signature to be contacted about my request for information including, without limitation, by providing to me information, offers or advertisements by telephone call or text message to the number(s) I have provided on any registration form (including any cellular number) sent using an automatic telephone dialer and/or an artificial or prerecorded voice, and by email and/or live agent. I understand that this consent is not required as a condition of making a purchase.
Looking for support? Get Support
Investor Relations
Partners
Referrals
Developers
Careers
Tools
eGuides
Blog
Pricing
FAQs
Contact Us
Get Support
TriNet Mobile App
Apple Store Icon
Google Play Store Icon
©2009-2022 TriNet Group, Inc. All rights reserved.
Terms of Use Privacy