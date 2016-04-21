Adele Leonard
Vice President, Payroll Strategy at TriNet
7 Articles
HR Essentials
From Wrap-Up to Ramp-Up: Navigating Year-End and Year-Start
For many companies, early fall is the time to start wrapping up any important end-of-year tasks and plan for what’s ahead in the new year. To help you stay on track, we’ve highlighted some things to keep in mind.
October 7, 2025 ・4 mins read
HR Essentials
Looking Ahead: Get Your HR Ready for 2025 and Beyond
June 26, 2025 ・5 mins read
Industry Insights
On National Payroll Week, We Salute Payroll Professionals!
This year, National Payroll Week starts on Labor Day, which is fitting considering the amount of tireless work the payroll professionals at TriNet and around the world perform each and every day. The payroll team at TriNet processes payroll for our more than 17,000 SMB customers and their hundreds of thousands of employees. Here are just some of the challenges they and all payroll professionals face right now.
September 7, 2021 ・2 mins read
Industry Insights
Top Ten Payroll Mistakes to Avoid
As a business owner you may be wearing multiple hats, navigating various federal, state and local laws while managing various other aspects of your business including running payroll successfully. Payroll mistakes can be costly and can result in damaging employee morale and your company’s reputation
May 12, 2021 ・13 mins read
HR News
Wage Theft Laws: What You Need to Know to Protect Your Business
With increasing frequency, states are adopting "wage theft” bills. Because of this, TriNet has made the move to protect our clients by having worksite employees (WSEs) authorize their payroll deductions with us directly. l
April 21, 2016 ・3 mins read
HR News
It’s National Payroll Week! Recognizing the Payroll Pros – The People Who Make Sure We Get Paid
In these unprecedented and challenging times, there is one thing we all know for sure: we still want our paycheck. And payroll teams across the country are continuing to work in the background, through all the trials brought on by the pandemic, to make sure you get that paycheck on time, every single time.
・4 mins read
HR Essentials
Why Payroll Matters When it Comes to Incredible Solutions
Payroll matters to TriNet and to SMBs. We value our payroll experts, as well as our clients’ payroll administrators. Learn how we help our clients succeed.
・2 mins read
