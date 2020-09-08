In these unprecedented and challenging times, there is one thing we all know for sure: we still want our paycheck. And payroll teams across the country are continuing to work in the background, through all the trials brought on by the pandemic, to make sure you get that paycheck on time, every single time. This week is National Payroll Week (September 7-11) and I would like to take the opportunity to celebrate and appreciate those unsung heroes who work tirelessly, through changing conditions, and up against strict deadlines, to ensure that you, I and all the other millions of hardworking people across America get paid.

At TriNet, I am fortunate to have a team of some of the most dedicated, caring and professional individuals I have ever had the pleasure of working with. Every day they show up to work (even when work is their dining room table) and process payroll for our more than 18,000 small and medium-size business customers and their hundreds of thousands of employees. This week is the perfect opportunity to recognize and share the incredible scope of the work payroll professionals do – not only at TriNet, but all across the country---and for all of us!

Payroll During COVID-19



Like many things during the pandemic, processing payroll has become more complex, with varying legislative and tax programs introducing new payroll requirements in a very short amount of time. This can be very overwhelming, to say the least. But payroll professionals have been handling it with grace.

Additionally, federal, state and local laws mandate that employers still pay minimum wages to their employees and comply with applicable wage and hour laws throughout the pandemic. The Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA) requires employers with fewer than 500 employees to provide paid sick leave and/or expanded family and medical leave for six specific qualifying reasons related to COVID-19. Employers may also obtain Social Security tax deferrals and other payroll tax credits. The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES) provides economic assistance for SMBs and their employees. These are only some of the many legislative changes related to COVID-19 that payroll teams have had to navigate and adapt to.

How We Can Help



The challenge of accurate payroll processing has never been more difficult than it is now, due to the numerous critical compliance requirements that may impact your payroll. At TriNet, we provide our customers with a team of experts to help navigate the ever-changing tax regulations, as well as the FFCRA, furloughs and leave of absence administration. We also help employers offboard their employees with final compensation and other termination-related tasks.

We value our team of payroll professionals, as well as our clients’ payroll administrators, whom we work with to process their payroll. They help businesses succeed by:

• Giving time back so they can focus on strategic planning and executing on their core business goals and objectives.

• Help staying in compliance with varying federal, state and local employment regulations, especially during uncertain times.

• Providing their employees with compensation for the work they do. This is especially true for TriNet clients who receive payroll services as part of an HR solution that includes access to benefits options, HR expertise, risk mitigation and a technology platform.

Please join me in recognizing the payroll professionals you know!

