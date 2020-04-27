01_Assets/Icon/UI/menu_darkCreated with Sketch.
HOME > TRENDS & INSIGHTS > BLOG > CARES ACT AND...
HR News Compliance SMB Matters Industry Insights

CARES Act and the FFCRA: Understanding Your Federal COVID-19 Loan and Tax Relief Options

April 27, 2020

In response to the Coronavirus pandemic, President Trump signed the Families First Coronavirus Relief Act (FFCRA) on March 18, 2020, and the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) on March 27, 2020. As of April 23, 2020, Congress had voted to appropriate additional funding for some of the loan programs created by the CARES Act.

The CARES Act and FFCRA create several new and interrelated programs aimed at helping employers and employees affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Federal COVID-19 Program Chart

To help employers better understand these new federal assistance programs and requirements, and some of the other federal programs that may be able to help employers during these challenging times, we prepared the federal program comparison chart below. This chart is intended to help employers understand some of the key federal assistance options available to them through the following programs:

  • CARES PPP Loan Program
  • SBA EIDL Loan Program
  • SBA Express Bridge Loans
  • SBA Debt Relief
  • CARES Social Security Tax Deferrals
  • CARES Employee Retention Tax Credits
  • FFCRA Employee Emergency Leave Tax Credits
  • Eligibility for FFCRA Emergency Paid Sick Leave
  • Eligibility for FFCRA Emergency Family Medical Leave
Federal_COVID-19_Program_Comparison_-_Version_2.pdf_FINAL_Page_1.png Federal_COVID-19_Program_Comparison_-_Version_2.pdf_FINAL_Page_2.png Federal_COVID-19_Program_Comparison_-_Version_2.pdf_FINAL_Page_3.png


Click image to download the PDF.

If you are a TriNet customer and would like more information about how TriNet can help you with any of these CARES Act and FFCRA programs, please contact your TriNet Customer Experience contact.

Federal guidance on how these new programs work is being issued on an almost daily basis and new programs may be created in the future. We are monitoring these developments and will try and update this chart as necessary, but keep in mind that this chart may not always reflect the latest updates. This chart should not serve as a substitute for the professional advice employers should obtain on their specific situation from their legal, tax and accounting advisors.

Visit our COVID-19 Preparedness Center

Visit the TriNet COVID-19 Preparedness Center for critical and up-to-date information as well as the impact of changing regulations on small and medium-size businesses. We will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation and provide updates as necessary.

This communication is for informational purposes only; it is not legal, tax or accounting advice; and is not an offer to sell, buy or procure insurance.

This post may contain hyperlinks to websites operated by parties other than TriNet. Such hyperlinks are provided for reference only. TriNet does not control such websites and is not responsible for their content. Inclusion of such hyperlinks on TriNet.com does not necessarily imply any endorsement of the material on such websites or association with their operators.

By TriNet Team

