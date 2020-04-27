In response to the Coronavirus pandemic, President Trump signed the Families First Coronavirus Relief Act (FFCRA) on March 18, 2020, and the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) on March 27, 2020. As of April 23, 2020, Congress had voted to appropriate additional funding for some of the loan programs created by the CARES Act.

The CARES Act and FFCRA create several new and interrelated programs aimed at helping employers and employees affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Federal COVID-19 Program Chart

To help employers better understand these new federal assistance programs and requirements, and some of the other federal programs that may be able to help employers during these challenging times, we prepared the federal program comparison chart below. This chart is intended to help employers understand some of the key federal assistance options available to them through the following programs:

CARES PPP Loan Program

SBA EIDL Loan Program

SBA Express Bridge Loans

SBA Debt Relief

CARES Social Security Tax Deferrals

CARES Employee Retention Tax Credits

FFCRA Employee Emergency Leave Tax Credits

Eligibility for FFCRA Emergency Paid Sick Leave

Eligibility for FFCRA Emergency Family Medical Leave



Federal guidance on how these new programs work is being issued on an almost daily basis and new programs may be created in the future. We are monitoring these developments and will try and update this chart as necessary, but keep in mind that this chart may not always reflect the latest updates. This chart should not serve as a substitute for the professional advice employers should obtain on their specific situation from their legal, tax and accounting advisors.

