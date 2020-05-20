Kelsey Rae Banerjee
Kelsey Ray Banerjee is a freelance finance and business writer. Always curious about people, her first job was fundraising for her college, where she talked to professionals from all walks of life. When she isn't writing, she's exploring blockchain and design.
19 Articles
Performance Management
Is the 3-Day Workweek Coming?
Find out how a voluntary 3-day workweek can improve employee productivity and reduce turnover.
March 19, 2024 ・6 mins read
Compliance
The 2023 Tax Deduction Cheat Sheet
Ready to file your 2022 taxes? Check out our 2023 tax deduction cheat sheet to jump-start your tax preparations.
December 17, 2022 ・7 mins read
HR Outsourcing
5 Best Countries for Outsourcing in 2023
The 5 best countries for outsourcing in 2023 include tried-and-true solutions and some new regions, each with its own pros and cons.
December 10, 2022 ・7 mins read
HR Outsourcing
6 Key HR Strategies in a Recession
These 6 HR strategies are essential for improving processes and employee productivity during the next downturn.
September 9, 2022 ・7 mins read
Benefits
7 Worst Employee Benefits
We know the benefits employees love — but what about those they hate? These are the top 7 worst employee benefits and perks.
August 3, 2022 ・7 mins read
SMB Matters
Small Business Succession Plan 101
Do you have a business succession plan in place? Here's why this is important, how to identify potential successors, and how to create your plan.
June 1, 2022 ・6 mins read
Compliance
5 Differences Between an Independent Contractor and a Part-Time W-2 Employee
Do you know these 5 differences between an independent contractor and a part-time employee? Avoid misclassification and check these out.
May 9, 2022 ・5 mins read
Talent
Your Guide to Hiring Remote Workers From Other Countries
Looking to hire remote workers from another country? Here is what you need to know about hiring international remote workers and freelancers.
March 29, 2022 ・8 mins read
Talent
A Checklist for Creating an Independent Contractor Policy
Looking to create an independent contractor policy? This is what you need to consider.
February 11, 2022 ・6 mins read
Talent
HR Headaches: How Can I Send Sensitive Emails to Employees Securely?
Things like year-end results and performance review information contain private information. So how can you send emails to employees securely?
January 7, 2022 ・7 mins read
Talent
7 Tips for Motivating (and Keeping) Introverts at Work
Want to motivate (and keep) your introverted employees? Here are 7 ways to make your introverted employees happier on the job.
November 18, 2021 ・6 mins read
Culture
Boost Employee Engagement With These Motivation Matrix Exercises
Want to find out what makes your employees tick and boost engagement? Use these motivation matrix exercises.
November 12, 2021 ・6 mins read
Diversity & Inclusion
Is There Racism in Your Workplace? Look Out for These Behaviors
Racism is a problem across the U.S., but it can be hard to spot. Here are 3 clues that racism might be at work in your company.
November 12, 2021 ・5 mins read
Culture
Team Building Ideas: 19 Ways to Boost Relationships and Skills
These team building ideas will tap into creative thinking and foster collaboration with in-person and virtual groups.
October 22, 2021 ・11 mins read
Culture
5 Tips On How to Deliver Bad News in the Workplace
It’s never easy to deliver bad news to your team. However, these 5 tips will make it easier.
October 20, 2021 ・6 mins read
Talent
6 Skills People Operations Professionals Need in 2022
What skills do you need to succeed in People Operations and HR in 2022? We asked the experts — here's what they said.
October 19, 2021 ・7 mins read
Culture
3 Theories of Employee Motivation
Motivation at work is critical to increasing productivity. Studies of employee motivation point to 3 theories that explain why people are motivated.
October 19, 2021 ・7 mins read
Benefits
Why Benefits Benchmarking Is Important for Employers
With benefits benchmarking, you can compare your company’s total compensation costs against those of similar companies. Find out more about benchmarking here.
October 13, 2021 ・5 mins read
Benefits
Everything You Need to Know About Employee Leave of Absence
What is a leave of absence and how is it different than regular PTO days? Get all your questions answered here.
May 20, 2020 ・5 mins read
