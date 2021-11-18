7 Tips for Motivating (and Keeping) Introverts at Work

How to identify an introvert



A reserved or quiet manner



Preference to work alone or 1-on-1



Creative and excited about ideas



Prefers time away from people to work



Contemplative, slow to share



Analytical and methodical



Plans ahead



The benefits of hiring introverts



Listening to others



Organizing and planning



Developing ideas



Observing and analyzing data



Maintaining a self-motivated mindset



Completing tasks in a goal-oriented, systematic way



Communicating in concrete terms, not abstract thoughts



Creating a cohesive workplace is always a challenge. But perhaps one of the most confusing aspects of creating a unified office is balancing extrovert and introvert personality types.These 2 personality types can feel so different. Extroverts love the limelight, sharing their perspectives, and answering questions rapidly.That doesn't mean there aren't similarities. Both introverts and extroverts ultimately want the same thing: To feel valued in the workplace.The problem is, when it comes to creating a workplace for introverts, managers are often stumped.First things first, what is an introvert, really, and how can you identify introverted employees?They may need more time than others to recharge after social interactions and are less likely to feel content after social activities.Some traits that usually point to a more introverted personality are:

On-the-spot questions and prompts



Social burnout



Easily interrupted



Anxiety about team building activities and group functions



7 ways to manage introverts in the workplace



Provide closed spaces. First, you’ll want to have some workspaces where people can work in solitude. This doesn’t mean you need to give everyone their own office. Even a “quiet” workspace can do the trick.

Respect boundaries. Don’t pressure your employees to participate. Introverts require time to recharge and may not be up for every team building activity. And that’s okay.

Create introvert-friendly team activities. Speaking of team building activities, it can help to have some introvert-friendly options. This can include having weekly questions in you Slack channel or an online game to bond over. Introverts may be more interested in online or text team building activities than those that will put them on the spot.

Give them time. Once you’ve given our introverted employees an assignment, give them some time to get back to you for questions.

Be thoughtful on how you ask for answers. If you’re doing a general meeting, try prompting questions or answers at the end of the session, or let your team know they can always speak with you later. Some introverted team members may prefer to talk 1-on-1 rather than in big groups or may take time to formulate questions.

Provide opportunities. When assigning tasks and career development, think about what activities mesh well with your employees’ personality types. Matching job tasks off someone’s strengths will not only provide you with better results, but your employees will appreciate the chance to shine.

Manage discussion. Consider moderating group discussion to ensure that introverted employees have a chance to speak.



Managing both introverts and extroverts in the office

However, there are certain activities or mindsets that introverts may struggle with, including:

It’s important to remember that most people aren’t entirely extroverts or introverts, and many management styles may still overlap.



Extroverts prefer idea generation training, while introverts like workplace training that focus on removing mental barriers.



Extroverts prefer immediate rewards. While introverts don’t necessarily improve with rewards, they may react more negatively to punishment.



Extroverts excel with interpersonal communication-based work, while introverts may require more goal-orientated tasks.



Learn more about your employees