The 2023 tax deduction cheat sheet for business owners

Advertising, marketing, and promotion costs



Website hosting and domain



Website design, themes, plugins, stock photos, fonts, and other related costs



Online ad spend



Advertising costs in newspapers, magazines, and on websites



Sponsored post costs



Influencer costs



Graphic design software subscription costs



Marketing software



Auto-related expenses



Purchasing a company car



Vehicle expenses, including gas and repairs



Mileage deductions



Bank, commissions, professional, and other fees



Bank fees, such as service fees, ATM fees, overdraft fees, deposit fees, credit card annual fees, card late payment fees, and wire transfer fees.



E-commerce fees paid to online sellers such as Amazon, Etsy, eBay, and other marketplaces



Merchant processing fees from using platforms like Stripe, PayPal, Authorize.net, and others



Professional consultation fees, including working with lawyers, accountants, and business consultants, can all be deducted.



Bad debt

Charity

Continuing education



Books, industry-specific magazine subscriptions, reference materials, audiobooks, and other business-related media



Online courses, mastermind groups, coaching, conferences, lectures, and other similar events can be covered. This includes courses taken for continuing education requirements mandated to maintain licenses and certifications.



Cost of goods sold (COGS)

Employee deductions



Payroll software or service provider fees



Local, state, and federal payroll taxes



Wages, salaries, employee commissions



Employee benefits, including 401(k)s, life insurance, childcare, disability insurance, and bonuses



Payments made to subcontractors or independent contractors



Meals for employee meetings or work shifts, 50% deductible



Depreciation costs

There are a few different ways to calculate depreciation, and you’ll want to review options with your accountant to see which one is best for you this year.



Section 179 allows business owners to deduct up to $1,080,000 of new or used property placed in service during the tax year to be deducted.

The de minimis safe harbor lets business owners deduct assets with a fair market value less than $2,500.

Bonus depreciation ensures that businesses can deduct 100% of the costs for equipment to be expensed in the first year.



Health and business insurance



Auto insurance for business vehicles



Business, professional, and liability insurance



Workers’ compensation insurance



Malpractice insurance



Property insurance



General liability insurance



Business owners and self-employed individuals can deduct 100% of their health insurance premiums



Licenses, permits, certifications, and legal documents



Purchasing contract, proposal, and other legal template documents



Costs related to getting licenses, permits, and certificates relevant to your business



Loans



Interest payments made on business credit cards and loans



Office expenses



Rent, leasing, or co-working space subscriptions



Office repairs



Gifts to clients



Miscellaneous office supplies and software as long as they are day-to-day costs



Taxes



Federal tax



State tax



Local tax



Sales tax



FICA



FUTA



State unemployment taxes



Self-employment taxes



Travel



Airfare, ground transportation, public transportation



Lodging, such as hotels or Airbnb



Meals, 50% deductible



Utilities



Internet costs



Gas, water, electric



VoIP, Skype, and phone number costs



More tax credits for business owners to consider

1. Disabled access credit

2. Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA) credits

3. Employee retention credit

4. General business tax credit

5. Research and development credit

6. Small business employee healthcare premiums

7. Start-up credit

8. Work opportunity credit

IRS updates for the 2023 tax season



The limitation for employee salary reductions for contributions to health flexible spending arrangements will increase to $3,050.



For cafeteria plans that allow the carryover of unused amounts, the maximum carryover amount is now $610.



The qualified transportation fringe benefit and the monthly limitation for qualified parking increases to $300



More tips for business owners when filing taxes



Book an appointment with your tax professional, whether they are an in-house employee or external consultant, as early as possible.



Check in with HR, which will have access to the annual payroll taxes and employee W-2 and W-9 forms.



Review your business structure to determine whether or not a different one makes sense.



Collect receipts, travel reimbursements, vendor payments, and all accounts payable data from your accounting system or team.



According to the Tax Foundation, small businesses pay or remit more than 93% of all U.S. taxes. At the same time, small employers can count on a long list potential deductions to reduce the financial burden.To get you started on your tax preparation for your 2022 taxes and beyond, here is the mega-list of standard deductions and additional tax credits to consider:There are several types of deductions that business owners can leverage for their taxes. The specific amounts you can deduct will depend on your specific business. But it’s important to leave no stone unturned when preparing for April.Costs associated with marketing, advertising, and otherwise promoting your business are all tax-deductible. This includes the following expenses:Unfortunately, sometimes clients don’t pay invoices or pay back their loans, thus creating bad debt. However, if these debts can be directly tied to a business expense, these expenses can be used as deductions.Contributions to a 501(c)(3) non-profit can be used as a tax deduction. However, you will need to ensure you get a donation receipt from said organization.You can deduct certain expenses that go into manufacturing or selling products. This includes the cost of raw materials, labor, and inventory.It’s possible to deduct depreciation as well, and this applies to furniture, equipment, and any other business asset that loses its value over time.There are a few different ways to calculate depreciation, and you’ll want to review options with your accountant to see which one is best for you this year.Some of the methods include:Taxes count towards your deductions, including:After the standard deductions, many business owners can also take advantage of specific tax credits.It’s important to remember that many tax credits require strict eligibility requirements and have deduction limits. But if you qualify, these options can be a great way to save.With the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), employers are encouraged to make their workplace accessible for customers and employees.If you make less than $1 million per year or have fewer than 30 full-time employees, you could potentially qualify for up to $10,250 in credits for expenses related to accessibility. Check out Form 8826 for specific instructions.If you have employees that took FMLA leave during the year, you may be eligible for a 12.5% to 25% tax credit. There are several eligibility requirements, which you can see on the IRS site under Form 8994 Small businesses can still apply for an ERC credit until 2024 using Form 941 Form 3800 gives employers a general application for multiple tax credits. You can think of this form as a general overview for your specific business credit deductions, since you will need to keep separate accounting for each credit.Some included opportunities on this form are the work opportunity credit, new markets credit, and biodiesel fuel credit.Businesses focused on R&D activities may be able to get 20% of their activities covered under Form 6765 Listed under Form 8941 , small employers can get a credit up to 50% of the healthcare premiums paid for employees. To qualify, employers must use the SHOP Marketplace, employee fewer than 25 employees, and the average wage must be less than $56,000.If you are a start-up, you may be eligible for this credit, which covers $500 or 50% of your start-up costs during the first 3 years of your business.Eligible businesses have fewer than 100 employees, their workers earn at least $5,000, and they do not have a 401(k)-qualifying plan for 3 years. Get the full details under Form 8881 If you have hired people who have been incarcerated, unemployed veterans, long-term family assistance recipients, or youth in empowerment zones, you may be eligible for this credit under Form 5884 The specific credits are calculated based on employee wages, so you’ll want to discuss this topic more with your tax professional.The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 aims to provide some relief during the 2023 tax season.In addition to substantive increases in the income bracket, many credit amounts were increased. Some examples include:Before tax season gets too hot, there are a few things that small business owners can do to prep for a seamless filing and max their deductions: