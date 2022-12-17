The 2023 Tax Deduction Cheat Sheet

Bank, commissions, professional, and other fees

Bank fees, such as service fees, ATM fees, overdraft fees, deposit fees, credit card annual fees, card late payment fees, and wire transfer fees.

E-commerce fees paid to online sellers such as Amazon, Etsy, eBay, and other marketplaces

Merchant processing fees from using platforms like Stripe, PayPal, Authorize.net, and others

Professional consultation fees, including working with lawyers, accountants, and business consultants, can all be deducted.

Bad debt

Unfortunately, sometimes clients don’t pay invoices or pay back their loans, thus creating bad debt. However, if these debts can be directly tied to a business expense, these expenses can be used as deductions.

Charity

Contributions to a 501(c)(3) non-profit can be used as a tax deduction. However, you will need to ensure you get a donation receipt from said organization.

Continuing education

Books, industry-specific magazine subscriptions, reference materials, audiobooks, and other business-related media

Online courses, mastermind groups, coaching, conferences, lectures, and other similar events can be covered. This includes courses taken for continuing education requirements mandated to maintain licenses and certifications.

Cost of goods sold (COGS)

You can deduct certain expenses that go into manufacturing or selling products. This includes the cost of raw materials, labor, and inventory.

Employee deductions

Payroll software or service provider fees

Local, state, and federal payroll taxes

Wages, salaries, employee commissions

Employee benefits, including 401(k)s, life insurance, childcare, disability insurance, and bonuses

Payments made to subcontractors or independent contractors

Meals for employee meetings or work shifts, 50% deductible

Depreciation costs

It’s possible to deduct depreciation as well, and this applies to furniture, equipment, and any other business asset that loses its value over time.

There are a few different ways to calculate depreciation, and you’ll want to review options with your accountant to see which one is best for you this year. Some of the methods include:

Section 179 allows business owners to deduct up to $1,080,000 of new or used property placed in service during the tax year to be deducted. The de minimis safe harbor lets business owners deduct assets with a fair market value less than $2,500. Bonus depreciation ensures that businesses can deduct 100% of the costs for equipment to be expensed in the first year.

Health and business insurance

Auto insurance for business vehicles

Business, professional, and liability insurance

Workers’ compensation insurance

Malpractice insurance

Property insurance

General liability insurance

Business owners and self-employed individuals can deduct 100% of their health insurance premiums

Licenses, permits, certifications, and legal documents

Purchasing contract, proposal, and other legal template documents

Costs related to getting licenses, permits, and certificates relevant to your business

Loans

Interest payments made on business credit cards and loans

Office expenses

Rent, leasing, or co-working space subscriptions

Office repairs

Gifts to clients

Miscellaneous office supplies and software as long as they are day-to-day costs

Taxes

Federal tax

State tax

Local tax

Sales tax

FICA

FUTA

State unemployment taxes

Self-employment taxes

Travel

Airfare, ground transportation, public transportation

Lodging, such as hotels or Airbnb

Meals, 50% deductible

Utilities

Internet costs

Gas, water, electric

VoIP, Skype, and phone number costs

More tax credits for business owners to consider

Taxes count towards your deductions, including:

After the standard deductions, many business owners can also take advantage of specific tax credits. It’s important to remember that many tax credits require strict eligibility requirements and have deduction limits. But if you qualify, these options can be a great way to save.

1. Disabled access credit

With the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), employers are encouraged to make their workplace accessible for customers and employees. If you make less than $1 million per year or have fewer than 30 full-time employees, you could potentially qualify for up to $10,250 in credits for expenses related to accessibility. Check out Form 8826 for specific instructions.

2. Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA) credits

If you have employees that took FMLA leave during the year, you may be eligible for a 12.5% to 25% tax credit. There are several eligibility requirements, which you can see on the IRS site under Form 8994.

3. Employee retention credit

Small businesses can still apply for an ERC credit until 2024 using Form 941.

4. General business tax credit

Form 3800 gives employers a general application for multiple tax credits. You can think of this form as a general overview for your specific business credit deductions, since you will need to keep separate accounting for each credit. Some included opportunities on this form are the work opportunity credit, new markets credit, and biodiesel fuel credit.

5. Research and development credit

Businesses focused on R&D activities may be able to get 20% of their activities covered under

Form 6765.

6. Small business employee healthcare premiums

Listed under Form 8941, small employers can get a credit up to 50% of the healthcare premiums paid for employees. To qualify, employers must use the SHOP Marketplace, employee fewer than 25 employees, and the average wage must be less than $56,000.

7. Start-up credit

If you are a start-up, you may be eligible for this credit, which covers $500 or 50% of your start-up costs during the first 3 years of your business. Eligible businesses have fewer than 100 employees, their workers earn at least $5,000, and they do not have a 401(k)-qualifying plan for 3 years. Get the full details under Form 8881.

8. Work opportunity credit

If you have hired people who have been incarcerated, unemployed veterans, long-term family assistance recipients, or youth in empowerment zones, you may be eligible for this credit under Form 5884. The specific credits are calculated based on employee wages, so you’ll want to discuss this topic more with your tax professional.

IRS updates for the 2023 tax season

The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 aims to provide some relief during the 2023 tax season. In addition to substantive increases in the income bracket, many credit amounts were increased. Some examples include:

The limitation for employee salary reductions for contributions to health flexible spending arrangements will increase to $3,050.

For cafeteria plans that allow the carryover of unused amounts, the maximum carryover amount is now $610.

The qualified transportation fringe benefit and the monthly limitation for qualified parking increases to $300

More tips for business owners when filing taxes

Before tax season gets too hot, there are a few things that small business owners can do to prep for a seamless filing and max their deductions: