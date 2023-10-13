TriNet Team
Best practices from our HR experts
570 Articles - Page 14
Payroll
Understanding Common Payroll Deductions
Curious what some of the deductions are on your paycheck? Even your first paycheck at a new job might show deductions from the get-go, which may create questions.
December 4, 2023 ・4 mins read
Read more
Talent
Employee Success: How People Ops Can Help Your Company Thrive
Employee success requires effort on the part of an HR department and managers. Check out these tips and best practices for employee success with People Ops.
November 16, 2023 ・7 mins read
Read more
Talent
Insights on How to Mentor an Employee: Tips, Best Practices, and FAQs
Wondering how to mentor an employee? Check out these tips and FAQs so you can get the most out of this professional relationship.
November 16, 2023 ・7 mins read
Read more
SMB Matters
15 Small Business Tips to Help Build Success
These valuable small business tips will help you structure and execute your business plan to help create success and profit.
November 16, 2023 ・8 mins read
Read more
HR Outsourcing
Startup Costs: Your Guide to Getting a Business Off the Ground
Startup costs vary greatly according to the type of business, but it's always important to tally them up accurately. Here's how to do that.
November 3, 2023 ・7 mins read
Read more
HR Essentials
Can Employees Take Their Remaining PTO During Their 2-Week Notice?
It may be tempting to deny vacation time to employees who give their 2-week notice to avoid being in a bind, but is it legal?
November 1, 2023 ・7 mins read
Read more
Benefits
The 4-Day Workweek: Pros and Cons
Offering a 4-day workweek for employees is a growing trend. But is it right for your organization?
October 23, 2023 ・8 mins read
Read more
Benefits
Can an employee participate in the FSA if they declined their employer’s medical insurance?
According to the IRS, there’s no law prohibiting an employee from participating in a Flexible Spending Account if they’re not on their company’s health insurance.
October 23, 2023 ・5 mins read
Read more
SMB Matters
Reopening Your Business - Email Examples and Templates
Looking to reopen your business? Explore our email examples for effectively announcing your return of employees and customers.
October 23, 2023 ・5 mins read
Read more
Benefits
The PTO Guide: Everything You Need to Know to Create a PTO Policy for Happy, Engaged Employees
What is PTO? Check out our small business owners and HR leader’s in-depth guide on all things related to paid time off.
October 23, 2023 ・25 mins read
Read more
Benefits
If a salaried exempt employee takes a day off, using their PTO, do we only pay them for 32 hours that week?
Paid time off (PTO) means your employee is paid for the time that they’ve taken off.
October 23, 2023 ・4 mins read
Read more
Benefits
When is an OK time for an employee to drop their medical insurance? Can an employer force an employee to keep their health insurance?
An employee can voluntarily cancel coverage at any time only if the company is not having employee premium contributions deducted pre-tax.
October 23, 2023 ・5 mins read
Read more
Benefits
20 Best Countries to Work In
Think you work in the best country in the world? Think again, as we reveal which country is really the best to work in (Hint: the U.S. doesn’t make the cut!).
October 23, 2023 ・5 mins read
Read more
Benefits
What Is the Average Number of Sick Days in the U.S.?
The average number of sick days American employers and employees give or receive can help inform your sick leave policy, but here’s a fuller picture.
October 23, 2023 ・7 mins read
Read more
Benefits
If an employee gets sick after using all of their Paid Time Off (PTO) for the year, am I obligated to grant them additional paid time for sick leave?
Are you required to give your staff members additional paid time off if they become sick but already used all of their PTO for the year? Find out here.
October 23, 2023 ・8 mins read
Read more
Compliance
A Guide to Moving an Employee from Full Time to Part Time
Check out this guide for tips on moving an employee from full time to part time — including financial considerations, benefits, notice requirements, and more.
October 23, 2023 ・8 mins read
Read more
Compliance
A List of States and Cities with Paid Sick Leave Laws
This article outlines paid sick leave laws at state and municipal levels. Is paid sick leave mandatory in your location?
October 23, 2023 ・21 mins read
Read more
Compliance
Is there a legal minimum of hours per week in order to qualify as full-time in California?
According to the California Department of Industrial Relations, working 40 hours per week qualifies employees as full-time workers. However, you won’t want to confuse the 40 hour work week with the Affordable Care Act regulations.
October 23, 2023 ・6 mins read
Read more
Compliance
What forms do you need to hire an independent contractor?
This answer lays out the forms and tax documents that companies prepare for Independent Contractors (ICs).
October 23, 2023 ・4 mins read
Read more
Performance Management
Challenges of Human Capital Management: 16 Ways to Get the Most out of HCM
Let's look at 16 top challenges and how human capital management can help your workforce.
October 17, 2023 ・7 mins read
Read more
HR Essentials
Human Capital Strategy: Insights on Building a Plan
This guide on human capital strategy will provide suggestions for how to get started and how to follow through to achieve long-term success.
October 13, 2023 ・6 mins read
Read more