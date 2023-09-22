TriNet Team
Best practices from our HR experts
570 Articles - Page 15
Payroll
Payroll Adjustments: A Guide for Small Business Owners
Learn about the payroll adjustments process, which can be changes to an employee's pay, whether an increase or decrease, one-time or permanent.
October 6, 2023 ・5 mins read
Read more
Payroll
PEO vs. Payroll Service Provider: Which is Right for Your Business?
PEO vs. Payroll Service Provider: This guide provides insight on which may be the best option for your business.
October 6, 2023 ・7 mins read
Read more
Payroll
Payroll vs. HR: Exploring Their Roles, Functions and Connections
Payroll vs. HR: how exactly are they different, and how do they work together? Check out everything you need to know here.
October 6, 2023 ・6 mins read
Read more
SMB Matters
Employee Retention Credit 2024: Can You Still Claim the Tax Credit If You Missed ERC for 2022 or Prior?
Eligible businesses can still claim an employee retention credit in 2024 in line with guidelines that applied to ERC for 2023. Here’s what we mean.
October 5, 2023 ・5 mins read
Read more
Compliance
How Does Maternity Leave Work: The Employer’s Guide
How does maternity leave work and how long does it last? Here’s how the maternity leave process works and why a supportive policy benefits all.
October 5, 2023 ・9 mins read
Read more
Talent
How do I politely ask when an employee will return to work after a death in the family?
There are two best practices to support the transition back to work after an employee experiences a death in the family. Learn about them here.
October 5, 2023 ・4 mins read
Read more
Benefits
Do I have to give a salaried employee time off? If so, how much vacation and sick time would I have to give, and does it have to be paid?
Salaried employees are regulated by federal and state laws, and neither law requires employers to offer paid vacation or holidays for exempt employees, regardless of the size of the company.
October 5, 2023 ・3 mins read
Read more
Benefits
How soon after an employee’s start date do their benefits begin?
It’s largely up to employers to determine how optional benefits will function and when they begin.
October 5, 2023 ・2 mins read
Read more
Talent
Can we tell employees to not speak a different language (other than English), during work hours in the workplace?
In general, employers must allow employees to speak their native language during work hours, unless it interferes with reasonable and necessary business operations.
October 5, 2023 ・2 mins read
Read more
Compliance
Bereavement Leave: Policy, Benefits and Considerations for Employers
Being prepared for bereavement leave when an employee loses a loved one is crucial. Here’s what to consider for your bereavement leave policy.
October 5, 2023 ・7 mins read
Read more
Compliance
HR Headaches: How and When Should I Tell My Boss I’m Pregnant?
Wondering when should I tell my boss I’m pregnant? Sharing your pregnancy news with your boss and colleagues can be anxiety inducing- these tips can help.
October 5, 2023 ・5 mins read
Read more
Payroll
How to Adjust Salary for Inflation
Amid soaring costs, consider these statistics and tips to determine how to adjust salary for inflation.
September 26, 2023 ・9 mins read
Read more
Benefits
What Expenses May Be Eligible for My HSA?
If you’re new to health savings accounts, you might ask: What can I use my HSA for? From routine physicals to emergencies, here’s how HSAs have you covered.
September 26, 2023 ・4 mins read
Read more
Talent
What Is Organizational Learning And Why Is It Important?
With a new emphasis on individual learning and development programs comes a focus on a more holistic concept called organizational learning.
September 26, 2023 ・8 mins read
Read more
Culture
Causes and Effects of Poor Communication in the Workplace
Poor communication in the workplace is more than an inconvenience — it can cause real harm to a company’s bottom line.
September 26, 2023 ・6 mins read
Read more
Benefits
How to Prorate Vacation Time for Employees
Proration is not a difficult process, but there are a few formulas you must understand regarding how to prorate vacation time correctly.
September 26, 2023 ・4 mins read
Read more
Compliance
Can an Employer Ask for Proof of a Family Emergency?
Employers can ask for proof of a family emergency, but they can’t ask for medical documentation or other sensitive information.
September 26, 2023 ・7 mins read
Read more
Industry Insights
Are You Prepared? 5 Tips for Developing Strategic Emergency-Related Communications
How and when you respond to a crisis is critical to how your workforce sees you as a leader as well as how your customers and prospects may feel about your brand in the future. Here are five tips SMBs should consider when planning for the next crisis.
September 26, 2023 ・11 mins read
Read more
Benefits
How Much Is the Average PTO in the US?
Between unlimited PTO and flexible vacation, there’s a lot of variability in paid time off, but here’s the scoop on average PTO in USA workforces.
September 26, 2023 ・6 mins read
Read more
Benefits
What are Transportation Benefits and What is FSA Eligible?
September 22, 2023 ・5 mins read
Read more
Talent
How to Terminate an Employee for Poor Performance
Firing someone for poor performance must be done with professionalism and laws in mind. Here’s how to terminate an employee for poor performance the right way.
September 22, 2023 ・10 mins read
Read more