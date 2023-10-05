Can we tell employees to not speak a different language (other than English), during work hours in the workplace?

In general, employers must allow employees to speak their native language during work hours, unless it interferes with reasonable and necessary business operations.
The EEOC (Equal Employment Opportunity Commission) is a federal agency that enforces the laws on workplace discrimination. It also provides answers to questions about discrimination in the workplace related to employees on the basis of natural origin. Its fact sheet offers guidance on speaking another language in the workplace.
Everyone benefits by knowing the rules regarding language in the workplace and the consequences for breaking them. Employers who have English-only rules may not take disciplinary action against an employee for violations unless they have notified the employees of the rules and the consequences prior to the violation. Full and upfront disclosure, such as a section in the Employee Handbook, prevents future misunderstandings. Federal regulations do not address related questions, such as: Is it rude to speak another language while at work? But any policy must comply with the EEOC rules.