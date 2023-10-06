Payroll Adjustments: A Guide for Small Business Owners

Making payroll adjustments for employees is an important part of running a business. A pay adjustment is any changes to an employee's pay, whether an increase or decrease, one-time or long-term.

A pay raise is a common example of a permanent pay adjustment. A business also might need to make a temporary payroll adjustment, such as a correction to an overpayment. Either way, it's important to carry out this function properly for wage and hour compliance and morale.

Reasons for Payroll Adjustment

There are many reasons for a payroll adjustment. Some of the most common reasons may be:

Changes in employment status

If an employee's contract is terminated as a result of a separation, you may need to adjust their pay. You may be required to pay terminating employees for any earned but unused paid time off. Changes in job duties, such as an increase in responsibilities, can also mean a pay adjustment. This change may also come with a new job title or exemption status.

Changes in salary or wages

To stay competitive within your industry, you may consider pay raises to your employees. These changes may relate to increases in the cost of living in the area or a market adjustment, or to achieve pay equity.

Overtime wages are a frequent adjustment made for nonexempt employees based on the number of hours over the non-overtime threshold in a workweek, typically 40 per workweek.

Changes in wage and hour laws

Staying on top of wage and hour and other employment-related laws is an important part of payroll compliance. Laws concerning the federal, state or local minimum wage, for example, often change. It is your responsibility to adjust wages accordingly.

Using an HR software service and expert support like TriNet can help your company with these adjustments quickly and accurately when running payroll. This can help prevent potential payroll processing errors that may require a payroll adjustment down the road.

Changes in benefits and allowances

Some changes in benefits can necessitate a compensation adjustment. This can be a gross-up adjustment, for example, to cover the income and payroll taxes owed on the benefit.