TriNet Team

Talent
What Makes an Employee Eligible for Rehire?
Wondering if a former employee is eligible for rehire after leaving a job? Learn about reasons to include or exclude them as candidates for rehire.
September 22, 2023 ・6 mins read
Payroll
The Benefits of Payroll Automation for Small Businesses
Automating payroll can help streamline the process and make it more accurate so everyone can focus on the job at hand. Learn what to look for in a payroll automation solution.
September 22, 2023 ・6 mins read
HR Essentials
PEO vs. Insurance Broker: Understanding Their Roles and Benefits
PEO vs. insurance broker: How do they differ and how can they work together to provide the best possible options for your business? Find out here.
September 22, 2023 ・5 mins read
SMB Matters
Tools for Small and Medium Size Businesses
Small businesses have unprecedented opportunities to thrive in today's digitally driven world. Here are some tools for your business to consider.
September 22, 2023 ・8 mins read
Payroll
Paperless Payroll Processing: 7 Ways It Can Help Your Business
Paperless payroll can help you save money, improve your employee experience, streamline operations, and boost accuracy and security. See how it can help your business.
September 22, 2023 ・6 mins read
HR Essentials
9 Ways PEOs Benefit Your Business to Drive Prosperity
PEO benefits can include more efficient HR processes, risk mitigation, help with employee retention, and specialized expertise. Are you missing out on these potential advantages?
September 7, 2023 ・7 mins read
HR Essentials
Know the Difference: Understanding PEO vs. HRIS
The basic difference between PEO vs. HRIS is the difference between a co-employment relationship and a software service that automates HR administrative tasks. Here's what to know about each.
September 7, 2023 ・10 mins read
Payroll
FAQ: Can I Use PTO After Giving Two Weeks’ Notice, and What Is a PTO Payout?
If an employee gives two weeks’ notice, can they use remaining PTO during that time, take a PTO payout, or another option? Get the what, why and best practices.
September 7, 2023 ・6 mins read
HR Essentials
PEO vs HRO: A Guide to Understanding the Essentials
For businesses seeking assistance with HR functions, here's a comparative overview of PEO vs. HRO to help determine the type of help you may need.
September 7, 2023 ・7 mins read
HR Essentials
Why Should You Use a PEO Broker to Discover the Right PEO?
What exactly is a PEO broker, and do you need one? We'll look at the benefits of this specialized broker and how they can help you find the right PEO.
September 7, 2023 ・6 mins read
Talent
People Operations Manager: Defining a New Era in HR Leadership
What is a people operations manager? The new name for HR manager defines a new focus and mission to turn that “new hire honeymoon” to long-term commitment.
September 7, 2023 ・8 mins read
Culture
Employee Feedback Examples That Inspire Positive Change
Discover impactful employee feedback examples for HR and foster positive change in your workplace. Elevate your feedback culture today.
September 7, 2023 ・7 mins read
Talent
HR Headaches: Can My Employer Change My Job Role Without My Consent?
We hear it often: Can my employer change my job role without my consent? Here’s what both sides should consider if a job description changed after hire.
September 7, 2023 ・7 mins read
Talent
How to Terminate an Employee (With Sample Scripts)
Terminating an employee is never easy. The challenge is to conduct the meeting in a professional way that not only protects the rights of the business, but those of the employee as well.
September 7, 2023 ・14 mins read
HR Essentials
HR Technology Trends: Keep Up or Fall Behind
In recent years, the role of HR has grown beyond the traditional tasks. Technology has helped to make this possible, playing a crucial role in today’s expanded HR functions.
August 30, 2023 ・7 mins read
HR Essentials
What Does a Human Capital Consultant Do?
Running a small to medium-sized business (SMB) is difficult, such as ensuring your business is efficient and hiring the right employees. A Human Capital Consultant may be able to help.
August 30, 2023 ・8 mins read
HR Essentials
HR Trends: Is Your Business Keeping Pace?
Small and medium-sized businesses must work harder than before to attract and retain top talent. Learn more about trends that increase employee satisfaction, reduce turnover, and increase productivity.
August 30, 2023 ・7 mins read
Payroll
Payroll Administration: A Guide to Efficient Payroll Processes
From calculating wages and deductions to staying compliant with evolving laws, payroll requires precision, knowledge and effective processes. Learn how to make the whole system run more smoothly.
August 30, 2023 ・7 mins read
Payroll
Mastering Payroll Records: Tips for Efficiency and Compliance
Payroll records are a crucial part of any business. Get tips to help you maintain compliance while efficiently keeping accurate records.
August 30, 2023 ・6 mins read
HR Outsourcing
PEOs for Small Businesses: A Game-Changer for Success
PEOs offer a wide array of HR services to small businesses. In this article, we'll examine the benefits of working with a PEO and why it might be the competitive edge your business may need.
August 30, 2023 ・6 mins read
