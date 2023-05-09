TriNet Team
Payroll
Leap Year Payroll: The Ins and Outs, and the Math
The extra day in leap years can create an additional pay period for some employees. Fortunately, you’ve got a few options for calculating leap year payroll. Learn about them here.
August 30, 2023 ・7 mins read
HR Essentials
Types of Human Resource Costs & Cost-effective Strategies
HR costs can quickly add up and can impact the overall success of your business. Here are 5 types of common human resource costs and ways to be cost effective.
August 30, 2023 ・8 mins read
Payroll
Tips and Tricks for Creating a Successful Payroll Budget
A payroll budget can give your business better control over spending and reduce the risk of cash flow problems. Learn the benefits of developing a payroll budget as well as a plan for managing it.
August 22, 2023 ・7 mins read
Payroll
The Payroll Process: More Than Meets the Eye
There's more to payroll than cutting paychecks. Labor and legal compliance, taxes, withholdings and more all matter. A solid payroll system can provide invaluable solutions and assistance.
August 22, 2023 ・9 mins read
SMB Matters
HR Software: 7 Big Benefits for Your Small Business
Purchasing various software solutions can lead to an unwieldy array of vendors and overlapping functions. Full-service HR software can solve this by increasing functionality and boosting employee engagement.
August 11, 2023 ・9 mins read
Culture
Conflict Resolution in the Workplace
Employee disputes are costly. It’s important to know the common causes of conflict among your team as well as effective resolution strategies, how to use them and why they work.
August 4, 2023 ・8 mins read
Culture
How to Avoid Low Morale at Work
Low morale can lead to decreased motivation, high stress levels and cost businesses millions of dollars each year. Find out what low morale is, its potential causes and ways to avoid it.
August 4, 2023 ・8 mins read
SMB Matters
How to Start a Small Business
Starting a small business isn’t easy. It requires operational understanding, a great idea and a bit of patience. Here are 14 steps to keep in mind as you get started.
August 4, 2023 ・8 mins read
SMB Matters
What is Employee Experience and Why Is It Important?
Employee experience includes everything from workflow to culture to benefits and compensation. When done right, it can lead to talent acquisition and business growth.
July 7, 2023 ・8 mins read
SMB Matters
HR Risk Management: A Complete Guide for Businesses
Establishing a risk management plan isn’t easy. But it can prevent catastrophic losses. Find out how to secure its protections for your business.
July 7, 2023 ・7 mins read
SMB Matters
Coaching Employees: How to Grow from Good to Great
Learn how coaching employees can pay off for your business and how you can best use this powerful tool to improve productivity, creativity and engagement on your team.
June 29, 2023 ・8 mins read
Payroll
Payroll Taxes: Your Obligations and How to Meet Them
Get the basics on payroll tax responsibilities for SMBs. Learn about the types of payroll taxes, basics of payroll tax reporting and payment, and recent payroll tax changes.
June 29, 2023 ・7 mins read
Payroll
Payroll Software: Which System is Best for My Small Business
Payroll software automates, manages, and reports on payments to employees. Get tips on selecting the right payroll software, the benefits of automating the payroll process and more.
June 29, 2023 ・7 mins read
Benefits
Understanding Employee Fringe Benefits
Salary is no longer the sole reason that applicants accept an offer. Today, keeping talent means a benefit strategy that offers the type of ancillary benefits your employees want.
June 29, 2023 ・9 mins read
HR Essentials
How a Small Business Can Maximize HR Analytics
Learn how HR analytics can help small businesses improve their operations’ planning and execution, as well as boost employee engagement and driving business success.
June 29, 2023 ・7 mins read
HR Essentials
How Does HR Debt Impact Your Business?
Find out how not implementing key processes or resolving people issues can put a strain on your business. More importantly, learn how minimize its impact.
June 5, 2023 ・1 min read
Talent
Coaching Questions: A Key to Unlocking Employee Potential
Effective coaching is the key to unleashing employee potential. By listening and asking the right questions, coaches and mentors can bring meaning and depth to coaching sessions.
May 26, 2023 ・5 mins read
HR Outsourcing
Human Resource Management: An Ally for Small Businesses
Human resource management (HRM) helps you secure talent, improve retention, access benefits, administer payroll and manage compliance—so you can focus on growing your business.
May 26, 2023 ・8 mins read
Talent
Know the Difference: PEO vs HCM
Both PEO and HCM have their benefits. Sometimes the best solution is a combination of both. Learn what to look for when determining the right HR solution for your business.
May 26, 2023 ・6 mins read
Talent
Process of Offering Employees Benefits for Small Businesses
Offering employee benefits requires several steps, including needs assessment, research, plan design, communication, enrollment and maintenance. Learn how to best go about it.
May 10, 2023 ・6 mins read
HR News
Brand Campaign Building
Michael Mendenhall, Senior Vice President, and Chief Marketing Officer / Chief Communications Officer discusses TriNet’s new brand campaign with Meri Gulyan, VP of Brand and Digital Strategy at TriNet, Karen Mulligan, Studio Manager and Agent at Annie Leibovitz Studios and Galen Summer, Founding Member and Director of Public Record.
May 9, 2023 ・1 min read
